Volkswagen temporarily suspends deliveries of cars already in Russia to dealerships, RIA says

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) temporarily suspended deliveries of cars already in Russia to local dealerships, the RIA news agency said on Monday, citing the company's statement.

Separately, Volkswagen decided to halt production for a few days this week at two German factories after a delay in getting parts made in Ukraine. read more

Reporting by Moscow Newsroom; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

