Apps to help you save money at gas pumps and grocery stores

By Eric Ross
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 2 days ago
Inflation and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War mean our dollar simply doesn't stretch as far as it once did.

"Russia's violent invasion of Ukraine has roiled the oil market, with crude spiking to over $100 per barrel before settling back into the mid $90's," AAA spokesperson Skyler McKinley said via email Monday. "The increase in the global price of oil has led to higher pump prices in the United States, with the national average for a gallon of gas rising to $3.61, eight cents more than a week ago."

In Colorado, the statewide average for a gallon of gas is $3.37---up 73 cents from this time last year.

"That's the highest average recorded for this time of year since 2014," McKinley added.

Ways to save:

GasBuddy.com not only has an app that allows users to locate the cheapest fuel prices in your area, but you can now take advantage of the "Pay with GasBuddy" card.

"This free card saves you up to 25 cents per gallon," the web site says.

How does it work?

First, users have to sign up for the card. It's free and there is no credit check required, according to the web site.

"All you have to do is swipe the card at the pump," the web site explains. "Within 1-3 business days, the discounted purchase amount will be withdrawn directly from your linked checking account, meaning the savings stay right into your account."

For more information on enrollment, click here .

Get Upside:

Get Upside is another app to help shoppers save money on gas, groceries and at restaurants.

The app advertises savings at popular gas chains like Circle K, Chevron, Shell, Exxon and Philips 66.

According to the web site, all the customer has to do is obtain a copy of a sales/purchase receipt and upload it to the app. After successfully uploading the receipt, you'll receive "cash back" in your account---similar to cash back credit cards that offer rewards for shoppers.

The money can then be deposited directly into your checking account, or linked to an online PayPal account.

Local grocery store savings:

King Soopers and Safeway already have mobile phone apps that allow users to instantly clip "digital" coupons. Those savings are linked with your shopper telephone number and can be used with other printout coupons or weekly circular ads.

Other apps to save $$$ on groceries:

Checkout51

Fetch Rewards

iBotta

Rakuten

Other apps to save $$$ at the pump:

Receipt Hog

Gas Guru

Trunow

Colorado Gas By the Numbers (Low to High)
Source: Triple AAA

Greeley
• Current Average: $3.27
• Yesterday Average: $3.27
• Week Ago Average: $3.25
• Month Ago Average: $3.17
• Year Ago Average: $2.59
• Highest Recorded Average: $4.09 (7/17/08)

Boulder-Longmont
• Current Average: $3.29
• Yesterday Average: $3.28
• Week Ago Average: $3.27
• Month Ago Average: $3.24
• Year Ago Average: $2.59
• Highest Recorded Average: $4.05 (7/18/08)

Denver
• Current Average: $3.30
• Yesterday Average: $3.30
• Week Ago Average: $3.28
• Month Ago Average: $3.21
• Year Ago Average: $2.61
• Highest Recorded Average: $4.00 (7/17/08)

Grand Junction
• Current Average: $3.31
• Yesterday Average: $3.32
• Week Ago Average: $3.29
• Month Ago Average: $3.20
• Year Ago Average: $2.64
• Highest Recorded Average: $4.23 (7/15/08)

Fort Collins-Loveland
• Current Average: $3.33
• Yesterday Average: $3.34
• Week Ago Average: $3.32
• Month Ago Average: $3.29
• Year Ago Average: $2.58
• Highest Recorded Average: $4.04 (7/6/08)

Colorado Springs• Current Average: $3.38
• Yesterday Average: $3.38
• Week Ago Average: $3.33
• Month Ago Average: $3.31
• Year Ago Average: $2.63
• Highest Recorded Average: $3.98 (7/17/08)

Pueblo
• Current Average: $3.49
• Yesterday Average: $3.49
• Week Ago Average: $3.48
• Month Ago Average: $3.49
• Year Ago Average: $2.64
• Highest Recorded Average: $4.04 (7/18/08)

Glenwood Springs
• Current Average: $3.58
• Yesterday Average: $3.58
• Week Ago Average: $3.57
• Month Ago Average: $3.53
• Year Ago Average: $2.86
• Highest Recorded Average: $4.49 (7/19/08)

Durango
• Current Average: $3.68
• Yesterday Average: $3.69
• Week Ago Average: $3.67
• Month Ago Average: $3.58
• Year Ago Average: $2.73
• Highest Recorded Average: $4.22 (7/18/08)

Vail
• Current Average: $3.73
• Yesterday Average: $3.78
• Week Ago Average: $3.75
• Month Ago Average: $3.61
• Year Ago Average: $3.03
• Highest Recorded Average: $4.53 (7/16/08)

