Agriculture

Salivary protein 7 of the brown planthopper functions as an effector for mediating tricin metabolism in rice plants.

 5 days ago

The brown planthopper (BPH), Nilaparvata lugens, is an important pest that affects rice (Oryza sativa) production in Asia. The flavone tricin (5,7,4′-trihydroxy-3′,5′-dimethoxy flavone) is a valuable secondary metabolite commonly found in rice plants that can defend rice plants against infestation by BPH. BPH damage can reduce the metabolic level of tricin...

Nature.com

PERK is a critical metabolic hub for immunosuppressive function in macrophages

Chronic inflammation triggers compensatory immunosuppression to stop inflammation and minimize tissue damage. Studies have demonstrated that endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress augments the suppressive phenotypes of immune cells; however, the molecular mechanisms underpinning this process and how it links to the metabolic reprogramming of immunosuppressive macrophages remain elusive. In the present study, we report that the helper T cell 2 cytokine interleukin-4 and the tumor microenvironment increase the activity of a protein kinase RNA-like ER kinase (PERK)-signaling cascade in macrophages and promote immunosuppressive M2 activation and proliferation. Loss of PERK signaling impeded mitochondrial respiration and lipid oxidation critical for M2 macrophages. PERK activation mediated the upregulation of phosphoserine aminotransferase 1 (PSAT1) and serine biosynthesis via the downstream transcription factor ATF-4. Increased serine biosynthesis resulted in enhanced mitochondrial function and Î±-ketoglutarate production required for JMJD3-dependent epigenetic modification. Inhibition of PERK suppressed macrophage immunosuppressive activity and could enhance the efficacy of immune checkpoint programmed cell death protein 1 inhibition in melanoma. Our findings delineate a previously undescribed connection between PERK signaling and PSAT1-mediated serine metabolism critical for promoting immunosuppressive function in M2 macrophages.
CANCER
Nature.com

Defect in cytosolic Neu2 sialidase abrogates lipid metabolism and impairs muscle function in vivo

Sialic acid (SA) is present in glycoconjugates and important in cell"“cell recognition, cell adhesion, and cell growth and as a receptor. Among the four mammalian sialidases, cytosolic NEU2 has a pivotal role in muscle and neuronal differentiation in vitro. However, its biological functions in vivo remain unclear due to its very low expression in humans. However, the presence of cytoplasmic glycoproteins, gangliosides, and lectins involved in cellular metabolism and glycan recognition has suggested the functional importance of cytosolic Neu2 sialidases. We generated a Neu2 knockout mouse model via CRISPR/Cas9-mediated genome engineering and analyzed the offspring littermates at different ages to investigate the in vivo function of cytosolic Neu2 sialidase. Surprisingly, knocking out the Neu2 gene in vivo abrogated overall lipid metabolism, impairing motor function and leading to diabetes. Consistent with these results, Neu2 knockout led to alterations in sialylated glycoproteins involved in lipid metabolism and muscle function, as shown by glycoproteomics analysis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

APP and DYRK1A regulate axonal and synaptic vesicle protein networks and mediate Alzheimer's pathology in trisomy 21 neurons

Trisomy 21 (T21) causes Down syndrome and an early-onset form of Alzheimer's diseaseÂ (AD). Here, we used human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs) along with CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing to investigate the contribution of chromosome 21 candidate genes to AD-relevant neuronal phenotypes. We utilized a direct neuronal differentiation protocol to bypass neurodevelopmental cell fate phenotypes caused by T21 followed by unbiased proteomics and western blotting to define the proteins dysregulated in T21 postmitotic neurons. We show that normalization of copy number of APP and DYRK1A each rescue elevated tau phosphorylation in T21 neurons, while reductions of RCAN1 and SYNJ1 do not. To determine the T21 alterations relevant to early-onset AD, we identified common pathways altered in familial Alzheimer's disease neurons and determined which of these were rescued by normalization of APP and DYRK1A copy number in T21 neurons. These studies identified disruptions in T21 neurons in both the axonal cytoskeletal network and presynaptic proteins that play critical roles in axonal transport and synaptic vesicle cycling. These alterations in the proteomic profiles have functional consequences: fAD and T21 neurons exhibit dysregulated axonal trafficking and T21 neurons display enhanced synaptic vesicle release. Taken together, our findings provide insights into the initial molecular alterations within neurons that ultimately lead to synaptic loss and axonal degeneration in Down syndrome and early-onset AD.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Generation of functional oligopeptides that promote osteogenesis based on unsupervised deep learning of protein IDRs

Deep learning (DL) is currently revolutionizing peptide drug development due to both computational advances and the substantial recent expansion of digitized biological data. However, progress in oligopeptide drug development has been limited, likely due to the lack of suitable datasets and difficulty in identifying informative features to use as inputs for DL models. Here, we utilized an unsupervised deep learning model to learn a semantic pattern based on the intrinsically disordered regions of ~171 known osteogenic proteins. Subsequently, oligopeptides were generated from this semantic pattern based on Monte Carlo simulation, followed by in vivo functional characterization. A five amino acid oligopeptide (AIB5P) had strong bone-formation-promoting effects, as determined in multiple mouse models (e.g., osteoporosis, fracture, and osseointegration of implants). Mechanistically, we showed that AIB5P promotes osteogenesis by binding to the integrin Î±5 subunit and thereby activating FAK signaling. In summary, we successfully established an oligopeptide discovery strategy based on a DL model and demonstrated its utility from cytological screening to animal experimental verification.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Salivary S100 calcium-binding protein beta (S100B) and neurofilament light (NfL) after acute exposure to repeated head impacts in collegiate water polo players

Blood-based biomarkers of brain injury may be useful for monitoring brain health in athletes at risk for concussions. Two putative biomarkers of sport-related concussion, neurofilament light (NfL), an axonal structural protein, and S100 calcium-binding protein beta (S100B), an astrocyte-derived protein, were measured in saliva, a biofluid which can be sampled in an athletic setting without the risks and burdens associated with blood sampled by venipuncture. Samples were collected from men's and women's collegiate water polo players (n"‰="‰65) before and after a competitive tournament. Head impacts were measured using sensors previously evaluated for use in water polo, and video recordings were independently reviewed for the purpose of validating impacts recorded by the sensors. Athletes sustained a total of 107 head impacts, all of which were asymptomatic (i.e., no athlete was diagnosed with a concussion or more serious). Post-tournament salivary NfL was directly associated with head impact frequency (RR"‰="‰1.151, p"‰="‰0.025) and cumulative head impact magnitude (RR"‰="‰1.008, p"‰="‰0.014), while controlling for baseline salivary NfL. Change in S100B was not associated with head impact exposure (RR"‰<"‰1.001, p"‰>"‰0.483). These patterns suggest that repeated head impacts may cause axonal injury, even in asymptomatic athletes.
NFL
Nature.com

Intestinal AMPK modulation of microbiota mediates crosstalk with brown fat to control thermogenesis

The energy-dissipating capacity of brown adipose tissue through thermogenesis can be targeted to improve energy balance. Mammalian 5"²-AMP-activated protein kinase, a key nutrient sensor for maintaining cellular energy status, is a known therapeutic target in Type II diabetes. Despite its well-established roles in regulating glucose metabolism in various tissues, the functions of AMPK in the intestineÂ remain largely unexplored. Here we show that AMPKÎ±1 deficiency in the intestine results in weight gain and impaired glucose tolerance under high fat diet feeding, while metformin administration fails to ameliorate these metabolic disorders in intestinal AMPKÎ±1 knockout mice. Further, AMPKÎ±1 in the intestine communicates with brown adipose tissue to promote thermogenesis. Mechanistically, we uncover a link between intestinal AMPKÎ±1 activation and BAT thermogenic regulation through modulating anti-microbial peptide-controlled gut microbiota and the metabolites. Our findings identify AMPKÎ±1-mediated mechanisms of intestine-BAT communication that may partially underlie the therapeutic effects of metformin.
HEALTH
Nature.com

The indirect effect of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination on healthcare workers' unvaccinated household members

Mass vaccination is effective in reducing SARS-CoV-2 infections among vaccinated individuals. However, it remains unclear how effectively COVID-19 vaccines prevent people from spreading the virus to their close contacts. Using nationwide administrative datasets on SARS-CoV-2 infections, vaccination records, demographics, and unique household IDs, we conducted an observational cohort study to estimate the direct and indirect effectiveness of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines in reducing infections among vaccinated healthcare workers and their unvaccinated household members. Our estimates for adults imply indirect effectiveness of 39.1% (95% CI: âˆ’7.1% to 65.3%) two weeks and 39.0% (95% CI: 18.9% to 54.0%) eight weeks after the second dose. We find that the indirect effect of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines within households is smaller for unvaccinated children than for adults and statistically insignificant. Here, we show that mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines are associated with a reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infections not only among vaccinated individuals but also among unvaccinated adult household members in a real-world setting.
PUBLIC HEALTH

