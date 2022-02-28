Fireworks, not gunshots caused chaos at MGM National Harbor Casino, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man who was shot several times in Old City managed to drive himself to Rivers Casino in Fishtown before he collapsed outside of his car, Philadelphia police said Monday night. It happened around 9 p.m. Monday. Police believe the man was involved in a shootout in the 400 block of North Front Street in Old City. Several of the bullets struck homes there. CBS3 spoke with some of those residents. “We saw one of the cars, the white car that was then found at the casino later drive off, um, didn’t realize really what had happened until we looked down, some guys come out from the apartment next door and we saw glass start falling out of the window. Kind of crazy,” resident Derek Sauder said. The man then drove to the valet area of the casino. Police say the man is in his late 20s and did not have identification. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital in critical condition. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO