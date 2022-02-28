ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Fireworks, not gunshots caused chaos at MGM National Harbor Casino, police say

By Katie Barlow
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Chaos at the MGM National Harbor Casino had gamblers scrambling on Saturday in fear of an active shooter. While the investigation is ongoing, Prince George's County police are now saying they are "pretty sure" it was fireworks, not gunshots that were set off nearby....

WUSA

Man found dead in Prince George's County apartment

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Officers responded to the 3800 block of St. Barnabas Road around 12:10 p.m. Sunday for a reported shooting, according to police, where they eventually found a dead body inside. When officers arrived, police said a man was found in the apartment bathroom suffering from...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Former DC Fire Chief Kenneth Ellerbe found dead in his home

WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — Former Washington DC Fire and EMS Chief Kenneth Ellerbe has died. Ellerbe was found dead inside his home in Southeast DC Sunday morning, according to DC Fire and EMS. Ellerbe was chief for the department for three years before stepping down in July of 2014. According...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

21-year-old found shot to death in crashed car

GREATER LANDOVER, Md. — Prince George's County Police are investigating a homicide, after finding a 21-year-old man fatally shot in a crashed car in Landover, Maryland. PGPD officers said they were called to the 6900 block of Forest Terrace on Feb. 19 around 10:25 p.m. for reports of a car that had crashed into a house. Jonathan Jamison Jr., of Laurel, Maryland, was found in the driver's seat of the car with gunshot wounds to his upper body, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
LAUREL, MD
WDVM 25

Police recruit and wife dead in apparent double suicide

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police are calling it a double suicide as a police recruit and his wife are both dead after both seem to have had self-inflicted gunshot wounds Feb. 19. Officers were called to the home at 8:11 p.m. on Saturday after Fairfax County Police Department recruit Matthew Farberov, 28, […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

Frederick man handed two life sentences

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A Frederick man will serve two life sentences in prison plus an additional 20 years for murdering a 17-year-old Hagerstown girl back in June of 2020. 18-year-old Richard Cartnail III was sentenced by the Frederick County Circuit Court to two life sentences for first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. He […]
FREDERICK, MD
