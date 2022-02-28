Internet Backs Dad Pressing Charges Against Son's Ex-Girlfriend

A New York man has been arrested for the murder of his cousin, whose body was found dumped in a plastic box along a highway in the Bronx.Nisaa Walcott, 35, was reported missing by her brothers last Thursday after she failed to pick up their calls and sent suspicious text messages in response.Her body was discovered inside a plastic storage container next to a roadway the following day.Police arrested Walcott’s cousin, 21-year-old Khalid Barrow, for her murder after he was allegedly filmed carrying a plastic box out of her building.The motive for the killing remains unclear.Walcott’s family shared their heartbreak...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO