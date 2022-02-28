ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Internet Backs Dad Pressing Charges Against Son's Ex-Girlfriend

By Samantha Berlin
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Physical violence against an object [car] could escalate to physical violence against your son. I wouldn't want to take that chance," one user...

deanna lightner
2d ago

Her parents are her worst enemy. Instead of teaching her ANY responsibility for her actions, they instead have already taught her that money will buy you out of trouble. No accountability for this one. Hopefully courts will see beyond her age and force her to get some kind of counseling and community service in a domestic violence setting will open her eyes to what she is becoming... A abuser....

Sheryl Gamba
1d ago

You pressing charges will teach her a lesson hopefully.And also get her the help she needs.And the judge will use her as an example for other kids.And also teach her parents you can't buy your child's mistakes and get her out of it.She definitely needs anger management and domestic violence classes and some time served.Other wise she will think she can get away with it.And no lesson learned.

Jon65
2d ago

Press charges to the fullest extent of the Law. Don't show her that her parents can buy her way out

102.5 KISS FM

The Teen Who Allegedly Threw Her Baby in a Dumpster Isn’t Having Fun in Court

The teen from Hobbs, New Mexico has made another appearance in court after being seen on surveillance footage leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster. Eighteen-year-old Alexis Nicole Avila appeared in court on Monday, February 28th, 2022 for a preliminary hearing to decide whether or not her case had enough evidence against her to go to a jury trial. KAMC News reports that the case would be going forward, but with a small legal change.
LUBBOCK, TX
allthatsinteresting.com

The Disappearance Of Baby Lisa Irwin, Who Vanished From Her Crib While Her Mother Slept Down The Hall

Lisa Renée Irwin was only 10 months old when she went missing in Kansas City, Missouri on the night of October 3, 2011 just hours after her mother put her to bed. Baby Lisa Irwin was only 10 months old when she disappeared without a trace from her home in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2011. And despite her tragic story making national headlines as police searched for “Baby Lisa,” after more than a decade of searching, no one has seen her since.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Independent

Nisaa Walcott: Murdered mother’s cousin arrested after video allegedly showed him dumping body in plastic box

A New York man has been arrested for the murder of his cousin, whose body was found dumped in a plastic box along a highway in the Bronx.Nisaa Walcott, 35, was reported missing by her brothers last Thursday after she failed to pick up their calls and sent suspicious text messages in response.Her body was discovered inside a plastic storage container next to a roadway the following day.Police arrested Walcott’s cousin, 21-year-old Khalid Barrow, for her murder after he was allegedly filmed carrying a plastic box out of her building.The motive for the killing remains unclear.Walcott’s family shared their heartbreak...
Washington Post

A handyman was asked to build a strange room in a couple’s garage. Police say their son was locked inside and surveilled.

When a Florida couple asked a handyman in December to build an office in their garage, the man accepted the job, according to a criminal complaint. Timothy and Tracy Ferriter told him exactly what they wanted him to build: an 8-foot-by-8-foot structure with its own ceiling and door, a police report states. The space also needed to have electricity, a window air conditioning unit and a camera in the ceiling — and it had to be built in two days, the report adds.
The Independent

Breonna Taylor’s mother ‘kicked out’ of courtroom for wearing jacket with image of daughter’s face

The mother of Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot by police in her apartment during a botched raid in Louisville, Kentucky, was “kicked out and escorted” from a courtroom during a related trial for an officer involved in the deadly incident.Tamika Palmer was reportedly instructed to leave the court on 25 February during a criminal trial for former Louisville Metro Police Detective Brett Hankison after she showed up wearing a letterman jacket with a large “B” and an image of her daughter’s face.The jacket also included the date of the raid, when three officers with a no-knock warrant entered...
People

Suspect Charged in Death of Beloved Chicago Woman Caught in Crossfire Leaving Bank

The Bronzeville community in Chicago is mourning this week after police identified a woman tragically killed after getting caught in the middle of gunfire. Bobbye Johnson, 55, was leaving Chase Bank on Tuesday afternoon at 3500 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr when Victor Brown, a security guard at a nearby liquor store, allegedly grabbed another guard's gun and wantonly fired 20 shots down the street, intending to hit a man who had just shot him in the leg during an argument.
Nashville News Hub

4 year-old-boy was forced to drink hand sanitizer and beg for bread and water before starving to death following months of ongoing abuse at the hands of his father

The 4-year-old child was reportedly forced to drink hand sanitizer before starving to death following months of ongoing abuse at the hands of his dad. An autopsy determined that the victim’s injuries were not self-inflicted, they were the result of physical abuse. The autopsy also concluded that the 4-year-old boy starved to death. Family member and the boy’s father reportedly refused to give the 4-year-old boy food while the boy started shaking uncontrollably, crying and begging for bread and water, prosecutors said.
KRDO News Channel 13

Final employee arrested in connection with 25 kids found in daycare basement

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Katelynne Nelson is now in custody after failing to appear for her jury trial in August of 2021, alongside her co-defendants Carla Faith and Christina Swauger. Faith and Swauger were convicted of dozens of charges each in connection with an investigation into dozens of children being hidden in a daycare The post Final employee arrested in connection with 25 kids found in daycare basement appeared first on KRDO.
Complex

Family of 13-Year-Old Florida Girl Sues School and Instagram After Arrest for False Accusations of Online Threats

The family of a 13-year-old Florida girl falsely accused of making violent threats against her school on social media is suing several parties who they claim are at fault. ABC News reports eighth-grader Nia Whims was arrested on Nov. 19 after a fellow student impersonated her on Instagram and threatened the school. She was kept in a juvenile detention center for 11 days, through Thanksgiving.
