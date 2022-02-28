Judge to Face Trial for Allegedly Blocking ICE Arrest in Courtroom
The judge is accused of blocking an agent from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency from detaining a man who left the courtroom via a rear...www.newsweek.com
Undocumented migrant? The article should read illegal immigrant. And that judge needs to have her powers stripped. Illegal means against the law. She needs to take her liberalism and shove it.
let me see, 1. you were here illegally 2. you were in court on drug charges 🙄. I'm sure outside of the he was a law abiding choir member attended church every Sunday. then a Judge aided and a bedded an escape from justice ⚖️
The liberal judges are allowing criminals to walk. They gave up/broke their oath to office why can't we sue them?
