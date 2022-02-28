ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quercetin boosts nitric oxide levels and modulates the activities of arginase, acetylcholinesterase and adenosine deaminase in the corpus cavernosum of cyclosporine-treated rats.

One of the primary causes of erectile dysfunction (ED) in males is cardiovascular disease, such as hypertension (HT). As a result, the goal of this study is to see how quercetin (Q) affects the important biochemical parameters (nitric oxide, endogenous antioxidant enzymes)/specific enzymes (arginase, acetylcholinesterase and adenosine deaminase) linked to be...

IN THIS ARTICLE
