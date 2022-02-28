ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annual keuchel sale makes its return

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeuchels are a traditional treat ahead of the start of the Lenten season for...

Kenosha News.com

Paddock Lake Area Lions Club announces plans, deadline for its annual flower sale fundraiser

PADDOCK LAKE -- The Paddock Lake Area Lions Club has announced plans for its annual flower sale, which has been moved earlier to mark the beginning of spring. The proceeds received from the fundraiser help the organization provide assistance to people in the local community, as well as state and international efforts. The club helps those with vision impairment, hearing loss, hunger issues, attendance at Lions camp and more.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
WBOC

Chincoteague Volunteer Firemen's Carnival Set to Make its Return This Year

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va.- After being canceled two years in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chincoteague Volunteer Firemen's Carnival is making a comeback in 2022. The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Co. announced on its Facebook page that the that this year's carnival will be held in the month of July and include two fireworks events. Additionally, the fire company's famous pony swim, auction and pony penning will take place as usual this year. Below is the schedule of events:
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, VA
Laurinburg Exchange

Johnson earns annual Sales Production Award

Chelsie Breigh Johnson, with RE/MAX Southern Realty, has received the celebrated RE/MAX Executive Club Award, which recognizes high-achieving real estate professionals for their service to buyers and/or sellers during the past year. This is Johnson’s first year in real estate, earning this high honor in only four months. “It’s...
REAL ESTATE
Hawaii Magazine

The Royal Hawaiian Band Will Be Making Its Grand Return to ʻIolani Palace

Since the beginning of the pandemic, over two years ago, the Royal Hawaiian Band has not been able to perform for the public due to the size of the band and COVID-19 regulations. However, on March 4—that’s today!—the band will make its grand reappearance at ʻIolani Palace for its popular lunchtime concert series starting at 1 p.m. And they are inviting locals and visitors to enjoy their performance, free of charge. You heard that right, free.
HAWAII STATE
WCJB

Bell FFA is having its annual plant sale

BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - Bell FFA is hosting its annual plant sale. For national FFA week, the organization is selling all kinds of plants from vegetables to flowers. They will be out on 930 South Main Street from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click...
BELL, FL
KESQ News Channel 3

Olive Crest celebrates 20 years in the Coachella Valley

Olive Crest held their "Power of One" luncheon in Indian Wells.  Emceed by News Channel 3's Patrick Evans it was to celebrate 20 years of Olive Crest helping kids throughout the Coachella Valley. Its mission is to help families in crisis and prevent child abuse. People helped by the organization shared personal stories about how the organization helped turn The post Olive Crest celebrates 20 years in the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
INDIAN WELLS, CA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WLNS

Winterfest makes its return to Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – According to the executive director of Downtown Lansing Inc., last year’s Winterfest had an unexpectedly large turnout. So this year, they were prepared to go even bigger, with more fun, food, and festivities. “Last year’s Winterfest was our first year, so we learned some lessons for sure. It was fifty and […]
LANSING, MI

