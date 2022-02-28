Annual keuchel sale makes its return

Since the beginning of the pandemic, over two years ago, the Royal Hawaiian Band has not been able to perform for the public due to the size of the band and COVID-19 regulations. However, on March 4—that’s today!—the band will make its grand reappearance at ʻIolani Palace for its popular lunchtime concert series starting at 1 p.m. And they are inviting locals and visitors to enjoy their performance, free of charge. You heard that right, free.

