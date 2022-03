The 2021-22 Rutgers men's basketball season didn't start off as expected. With expectations running high following the team's first appearance in the NCAA Tournament in decades, the Scarlet Knights struggled out of the gate with early losses to Lafayette, UMASS, and DePaul. However, the team rebounded with a record of 19-10 (12-8 in conference). Now the squad enters the Big Ten Tournament as the No. 4 seed and fans are looking forward not only to the conference tournament, but also a bid to the NCAA Tournament. It's time to break down the past, present and future of Rutgers basketball in our latest Scarlet Nation Podcast. Listen below, on our podcast landing page, or on your favorite podcast app.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO