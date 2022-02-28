ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

1883 star Faith Hill reveals heartbreaking reason why Margaret caused major character’s death

By Emmy Griffiths
Hello Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans have been suitably devastated by the 1883 finale, which - and spoiler alert to those who have yet to watch - saw Elsa succumb to her arrow injury. However, fans have since realized that her mother, Margaret, had a huge role to play in Elsa’s death. Find out more...

