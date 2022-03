Wake Forest will host a familiar opponent this afternoon with the UMass-Lowell Riverhawks coming to Winston-Salem for one game. The Riverhawks enter the game on a 1-5 start with a series loss last weekend to North Carolina A&T in Greensboro. UM-L’s offense has been relatively stagnant to start the season with the Riverhawks averaging 3.5 runs per game and 10 of their 21 runs coming in their only win this season, a 10-0 victory over NC A&T. They’ve also been shutout twice to start the season.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO