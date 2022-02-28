Police: Triple shooting in Lenexa apparently murder-suicide

President Biden on Tuesday evening gave his first State of the Union address, which was greeted with a lukewarm reception by critics across the political spectrum and marred by gaffes and errors -- a sharp contrast the rhetoric of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has won international praise and brought translators to tears.
Former President Trump may have committed a crime in his effort to keep the 2020 presidential election results from being certified, the House committee investigating the attack on the Capitol said in a court filing Wednesday evening. The development came in the committee’s legal battle to compel documents from John...
VINNYTSIA, Ukraine — As Russia stepped up its assault on key Ukrainian cities for a seventh day on Wednesday, the deadly fallout for Ukrainian civilians and economic repercussions on Russian citizens continued to grow. In the week since the invasion began, more than 1 million people have left Ukraine...
Washington – An Alabama Army veteran who deployed to Iraq in 2007 pleaded guilty to the serious charge of seditious conspiracy for his admitted role in the January 6 Capitol attack on Wednesday. Joshua James, who is linked to the far-right Oath Keepers militia group, admitted to joining a...
Texas agencies are temporarily restricted from investigating a family for providing their child with gender-transitioning procedures, a Travis County District Court judge said Wednesday. Last week, Governor Greg Abbott ordered state agencies, including the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, to investigate gender-transitioning procedures as child abuse. The temporary...
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday asked a group of students attending a press conference to remove their face masks. The governor, who has strongly opposed face mask mandates in schools throughout the pandemic, said their mask-wearing is "COVID theater." "You do not have to wear those masks," the governor...
MOSCOW (AP) — In the days since the West imposed sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, ordinary Russians are feeling the painful effects — from payment systems that won’t operate and problems withdrawing cash to not being able to purchase certain items. “Apple Pay hasn’t...
In a stunning reversal, Russian and Belarusian athletes have been banned from the Winter Paralympic Games for their countries’ roles in the war in Ukraine, the International Paralympic Committee said Thursday in Beijing. The about-face comes less than 24 hours after the IPC on Wednesday announced it would allow...
