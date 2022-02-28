ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Rapids sign M Braian Galvan to three-year extension

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25CMML_0eRgsZMP00

The Colorado Rapids signed Braian Galvan to a three-year contract extension through the 2024 season despite a knee injury that has the midfielder out for nine months.

The deal for the 21-year-old Argentina native includes a club option for 2025. No financial terms were released.

“(Galvan’s) recent injury was a real blow, as he was coming off a positive 2021 season in which he demonstrated his keen eye for goal and versatility on both wings, as well as having an exceptional start to this preseason,” Rapids general manager Padraig Smith said in a release. “Despite this injury setback, we have full faith in his ability to bounce back stronger than before and continue his upward trajectory.”

Galvan has played two seasons with the Rapids after joining the team in July 2020, transferring from Club Atletico Colon in his home country. He posted two goals along with three assists in 24 games (14 starts) last season for Colorado.

In his two seasons with the Rapids, Galvan has three goals and four assists in 33 regular-season matches played (16 starts).

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Jordan Lane: Hull FC back-rower signs three-year contract extension

Hull FC back-rower Jordan Lane has signed a three-year contract extension. The 24-year-old has made 78 appearances for the Black and Whites since making his debut in 2018. "Tying down my long-term future with the club is something I'm really pleased to do," he told the club website. "My confidence...
SOCCER
Grand Forks Herald

UND signs athletic director Bill Chaves to four-year extension

GRAND FORKS — UND has extended the contract of athletic director Bill Chaves for four years, the university announced Tuesday. The extension places Chaves, who came to UND from Eastern Washington in 2018, under contract at UND through the spring of 2026. Chaves will make a base salary of...
GRAND FORKS, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Fletcher
Person
Jesse Marsch
WKRC

Bengals re-sign cornerback to one-year contract extension

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals on Tuesday announced they have re-signed cornerback Jalen Davis to a one-year contract extension through the 2022 season. Davis, a second-year player out of Utah State University, originally was a 2018 college free agent signee of the Miami Dolphins and later spent time with the Arizona Cardinals. He joined the Bengals’ practice squad midway through the 2020 season. He played in 15 regular season games for Cincinnati in 2021 and recorded five tackles on defense, along with two tackles and a forced fumbe on special teams.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Rapids#Leeds United#Red Bulls#M Braian Galvan#Club Atletico Colon#American#Watford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

By The Numbers: DeBoer's Road to 500 NHL Wins

Vegas Golden Knights Head Coach Pete DeBoer picked up his 500th career win on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena. The road to 500 started in 2008 when DeBoer made his NHL coaching debut with the Florida Panthers. From there, he spent time with the New Jersey Devils and San Jose Sharks.
NHL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

44K+
Followers
38K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy