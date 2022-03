Morbius was supposed to open in theaters on July 10, 2020. Sooooo, that didn’t happen. And over and over the film has gotten bumped from one intended release date after another because of the Covid pandemic. It first got delayed to March 2021, then to October 2021, then to January 2022, then to late January 2022. Then the omicron variant hit and it got moved again to April 2022. Finally, it looks like the movie is getting its moment in the sun — or whatever the equivalent of that expression is for vampires, since they would prefer they never have a moment in the sun, lest they shrivel up and die.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO