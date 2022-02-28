ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former Tiger reportedly re-upping with Jaguars

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hnCv6_0eRgsRIb00

A former Clemson standout is reportedly re-upping with his current NFL team.

Offensive lineman Tyler Shatley is re-signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars on a two-year deal worth up to $6.8 million with $2.35 million guaranteed, according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Shatley has spent his entire NFL career (2014-21) with the Jaguars after originally signing with the franchise as an undrafted rookie on May 12, 2014. He has started 18 games for the Jags over the past two seasons and made 33 starts in his NFL career.

Shatley began his Clemson career (2009-13) as a fullback for the Tigers, before moving to the defensive line in 2010 and the offensive line in the spring of 2012. He played in 51 games and made 27 starts during his career as a Tiger, including 25 starts on offense over his final two seasons when he registered 60 knockdowns over 1,776 snaps.

As a senior in 2013, Shatley was a team captain and earned third-team All-ACC honors. As a junior in 2012, he was named a Strength & Conditioning All-American by the NSCA.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

