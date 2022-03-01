ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Milder weather with some nuisance snow, rain showers Tuesday evening

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

Milder weather is on the way as March begins, but there could be some nuisance snow and rain showers on Tuesday evening.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy with highs back in the low- to mid-40s. A few rain or snow showers between 6 and 11 p.m., then slow clearing. Lows around 31.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Highs around 47. Lows around 33. A few rain or snow showers between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

THURSDAY: An early rain or snow shower, then mostly sunny. A touch colder. Highs 35-40. Lows near 20.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Chilly. Highs around 36. Cloudy overnight with sprinkles or flurries. Lows near 30.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and chilly with a chance of sprinkles, ice pellets or flurries. Highs around 40. Lows around 35.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and a bit warmer with occasional showers. Highs around 51. Lows near 45.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 60s.

ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

