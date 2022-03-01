Milder weather with some nuisance snow, rain showers Tuesday evening
Milder weather is on the way as March begins, but there could be some nuisance snow and rain showers on Tuesday evening.
TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy with highs back in the low- to mid-40s. A few rain or snow showers between 6 and 11 p.m., then slow clearing. Lows around 31.
WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Highs around 47. Lows around 33. A few rain or snow showers between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.
THURSDAY: An early rain or snow shower, then mostly sunny. A touch colder. Highs 35-40. Lows near 20.
FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Chilly. Highs around 36. Cloudy overnight with sprinkles or flurries. Lows near 30.
SATURDAY: Cloudy and chilly with a chance of sprinkles, ice pellets or flurries. Highs around 40. Lows around 35.
SUNDAY: Cloudy and a bit warmer with occasional showers. Highs around 51. Lows near 45.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 60s.
