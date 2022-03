Q: My mother (a widow) would like to put her home into a living trust to avoid probate. Before we do that, we have some questions. First, does tax law allow for a step-up basis on the property if she were to die? Can she simply execute a quitclaim deed to put the property into the trust? And can I create the trust for her without an attorney and can she administer the trust on her own thereafter?

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO