ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey Shore, PA

Diner Finds Pearl In Clam At Popular Jersey Shore Restaurant

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DoN34_0eRgsKMk00

A diner at a popular Jersey Shore restaurant was gobbling up some raw clams on a half shell and instead chomped on a pearl, NJ Advance Media reports.

Michael Spressler, 58, of Brick Township, said he thought one of his molars had cracked as he ate at The Lobster House in Cape May County, the outlet said.

Its value has not been determined, but pearls can be worth anywhere between $50 and $10,000.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Voice

Bojangles Chicken Joint Opening 10 NJ Locations

New Jersey is finally getting Bojangles restaurants, according to a recent news report. The North Carolina-based fast food joint will open 10 stores in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Middlesex and Union counties as part of a franchise development across the Northeast, NJ Advance Media reports. Established in 1977, Bojangles offers a...
RESTAURANTS
Daily Voice

NJ TikToker Stuns Gym Bros With 425-Pound Deadlift (VIDEO)

Jaws hit the floor at a New Jersey gym last month as Sherein Abdelhady effortlessly pulled 425 pounds right off of it. The 25-year-old physical therapist captured not only her impressive PR, but the stunned faces of the men around her. "Deadlifting 425 pounds is cool," Abdelhady captioned the clip....
CLIFTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Jersey Shore, PA
Jersey Shore, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Daily Voice

Nassau County Pizzeria Cited For 'Right Sauce To Cheese' Ratio

Long Islanders looking for a pizzeria that is consistently high quality, you might want to check out a spot that has become a go-to stop for many. Millie Grazie Pizzeria in East Meadow prides itself on its pizza, but it doesn't stop there. Visitors will also find everything from appetizers to Italian favorites, seafood dishes, combo platters, and more, including gluten-free options.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Crashes On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A serious motorcycle crash occurred on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2 on New Canton — Stone Tavern Road in Upper Freehold, initial reports said. At least one victim was being taken to Capital Health with...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clams#Diner#Food Drink#Nj Advance Media
Daily Voice

Shake Shack, JustSalad Coming To Oceanside

Two popular casual eateries from different ends of the dining spectrum are opening new locations on Long Island,. Shake Shack, known for its burgers and shakes, will open its fifth Long Island location along with newbie JustSalad at The Sands Shopping Center, at 3535 Long Beach Road in Oceanside in the former Sterling National Bank.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Daily Voice

SEEN HIM? South Jersey Man With Alzheimer's, 72, Missing

Police in South Jersey seek the public's help locating a man in the early stages of Alzheimer's who has gone missing. The Willingboro Police Department said Jimmie Crosby is described as a black male, 72 years old, 5-feet, 10-inches tall, and weighing approximately 180 pounds. Crosby was driving a silver...
WILLINGBORO, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Voice

New Pizzeria In Hartsdale Quickly Making A Mark

Online reviewers are shouting out a new Westchester County restaurant, citing the eatery's fresh pizzas. Pizza Domo is located at 1 South Central Ave. in Hartsdale. The pizzeria offers a wide variety of options for pies, from BBQ, buffalo, and margherita to Sicilian and "Gran Mama's." Online reviewers have praised...
HARTSDALE, NY
Daily Voice

Search Continues For Body Of Alaskan Man Who Authorities Believe Jumped From Atop Palisades

A search for the body of an Alaskan man who authorities believe jumped from the Palisades above the Hudson River was to resume early Thursday, March 3. Palisades Interstate Parkway police found a white 2017 Dodge van at the Alpine Lookout near the Rockland County border shortly before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Detective Sgt. First Class Raymond E. Walter said.
PALISADES, NY
Daily Voice

Popular DC Sushi Spot Expands With New Maryland Digs

Raku, the popular sushi-staple in the D.C. area, is expanding (its palette). The restaurant will open Rakugaki, or “Little Raku,” at the Shops at Wildwood in fall 2022. While its name may suggest a small unveiling, the space is said to be whopping 2,188 square-feet. The location will be right by Sarah’s Homemade Ice Cream at 10223 Georgetown Road.
BETHESDA, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
226K+
Followers
36K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy