Here’s where words nerds crave daily gamer doses

A vast and mysterious world of fantasy, glowing trees, body horror, and birds with knives on their feet awaits for players of Elden Ring, the latest game from cult-fave developer From Software. The studio is known for the brutal difficulty of its biggest series, known as the Souls games. But Elden Ring offers some welcome quality-of-life additions that make it a little more approachable than the typical hair-pulling, controller-throwing From Software fare. Still,the PC, PlayStation, and Xbox game asks you to push yourself to your gamer limits—to endure set-backs, ambushes, and deviously difficult boss fights that will lead you to die over and over again.
