When I say the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock is the best home-court advantage in college basketball it might sound like hyperbole, but it's not. The only argument I'll listen to is that Gonzaga might have a better advantage after winning 67 games in a row at home, but they're playing Texas Tech's non-conference as conference games every year. It's not incredibly difficult for Gonzaga to win regardless.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO