DEVON, PA — Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYNE) announced the completion of enrollment for the 14-week Phase 2 INSPIRE (Assessing the Impact of Zygel [Transdermal CBD Gel] on Pediatric Behavioral and Emotional Symptoms of 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome) trial of Zygel in the treatment of behavioral symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome (22q) in children and adolescents. The Company continues to expect topline data from this trial mid-year 2022. The Company has previously received orphan drug designation for Zygel in 22q from the FDA.

