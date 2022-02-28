ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Built on Intel vPro, Samsung's new Galaxy Book2 Business PC to ensure multi-level security

By Fiza Ali
Neowin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung has launched its latest PC, Galaxy Book2 Business, which has been built on the vPro platform and offers advanced security and productivity features for an enhanced hybrid work environment. By employing the tech giant's defense-grade security technology, Intel Hardware Shield Technology, the latest device aids in securing embedded...

www.neowin.net

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

Samsung Announces Free Upgrade For Millions Of Galaxy Smartphones

Millions more Galaxy smartphone owners will soon be able to take advantage of a powerful new app from Samsung. Announced In November of last year, Expert RAW enables a host of advanced camera functions plus improved picture quality, particularly in zoom shots. Unfortunately, it was initially restricted to the Galaxy S21 Ultra.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How to speed up home internet without paying your ISP for faster service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home. it still blows my mind when I think of how good it is, and it’s currently $150 off. That said, it’s also very expensive even on sale. And not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system still costs $195 even while it’s discounted. It’s a phenomenal value, but that’s more than some people want to spend. Have you been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on mesh? You need to check out a powerline adapter on Amazon.
COMPUTERS
The Next Web

Samsung keeping its phones up-to-date for 4 years is a goddamn blessing

Samsung held its Unpacked event last night, launching the new Galaxy S22 series and the Galaxy Tab S8 range of tablets. However, the most eye-catching announcement was that the company will provide four years of software updates to selected devices, as well as five years of security patches. This is...
CELL PHONES
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intel Vpro#Galaxy Book2 Business#Vpro#Evp#Global Mobile B2b Team#Mx Business#Root Of Trust#Cpu#Spi#Scpc#Studio Mode#Auto Framing#Private Share
Ars Technica

Google turns old Macs, PCs into Chromebooks with Chrome OS Flex

Whether you have an aging Windows PC in the classroom or a dated Mac in your home office that can't handle macOS 12 Monterey, Google wants to turn it into a Chromebook. Google today announced early access to Chrome OS Flex, which makes the Chrome OS operating system found on Chromebooks downloadable onto a Mac or Windows PC.
SOFTWARE
BGR.com

10 hidden deals only Amazon Prime members can get

Syrinx Weighted Blanket Twin 15 Pounds for Adults – Dark Grey, Cooling Rating: 3.5 Stars 【ADVANTAGE】It brings you a healthy and comfortable sleep. Syrinx weighted blanket is made of breathable and high-quality fabrics. When you turn over, there is no noise to ensure your deep sleep, and you wake up feeling refreshed and energetic every morning.【TECHNOLOGY】Syrinx weighted blanket adopts five layers for optimal breathability and cool tactile experience. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $59.99 $29.49 Buy from Walmart $60.00 The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals...
SHOPPING
CNET

How to get home internet without a phone line

I remember the days of dial-up internet service well, so I prefer to think it wasn't all that long ago that our home phone lines served the dual duty of connecting us to friends and family via the telephone and the rest of the world à la AOL. Really, it wasn't that long ago, a couple decades, but in the technology timeline, 20 or so years may as well be eons.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Computers
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
GeekyGadgets

How to hide your phone number on Android

Hiding your number on your smartphone can be useful when you want to make calls without giving out your number, this article is designed to help you hide your Phone number on Android devices. This is something that can be useful, for example, if you want to call a company...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
INTERNET
shefinds

4 iPhone Apps That Apple Experts Say Zap So Much Battery

All apps are not created equal when it comes to the ones that can seriously put a drain on your iPhone battery. If you are aiming to get better control over your phone and how its battery holds up over the course of the day, it’s worthwhile to know which apps experts say can have a negative effect on your phone in terms of power.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How to turn off the iMessage typing bubble so no one knows you’re typing

Apple’s iMessage is incredibly popular and is arguably one of the more popular chat applications around today. However, because Apple doesn’t provide us with usage details in the way that Facebook and Snapchat do, the full scope of iMessage’s popularity remains unclear. What is clear, however, is that iMessage’s seeming ubiquity doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the best chat application available. In fact, there’s no denying that iMessage’s suite of features woefully lags behind features that have been available on apps like WhatsApp and Snapchat for years.
INTERNET
pocketnow.com

These are the new Lenovo IdeaPad laptops at MWC 2022

Lenovo unveiled a number of new devices here at MWC 2022. One of the most sold Lenovo devices are the world is its IdeaPad laptops and 2-in-1 convertibles. The company today showed off its new IdeaPads for 2022. Read along and learn more about the new Lenovo IdeaPad Duet, Flex, and Chromebooks.
COMPUTERS
Gear Patrol

Samsung's New Galaxy S22 Smartphone Is Backed by Visible's Human-First Approach to Wireless

Samsung's Galaxy S22 is sitting on the cutting edge of smartphone tech, making it not just easier to connect with others, but also to bring your creativity to life. With a 6.1-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a combination of three rear cameras (a 50MP wide-angle camera, 10MP telephoto camera and 12MP ultra wide camera) and the ability to create vivid, nearly-noise-free video footage no matter how dark it is outside, the Samsung Galaxy S22 is the perfect companion to whatever you're into. Samsung's revolutionary Galaxy S22 deserves an equally revolutionary network, and Visible is the perfect partner to help you get the most out of your Samsung smartphone. With unlimited data and powered by Verizon's 5G network, opting for Visible's unique approach to wireless means you'll be tapping into a network that's not just reliable where it counts, but is radically transparent, cost-effective and — most importantly — refreshingly human. If you shop with Visible when picking up your Samsung Galaxy S22, Visible will throw in $200 to spend online when you switch. Terms apply.
CELL PHONES
Decider.com

Save $70 On The New Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

All the products and services on this page were chosen by a Decider editor, but we may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission on some items if you decide to buy. Samsung fans that have been following the tech giant’s deals like The Frame Smart TV sale, the deals...
ELECTRONICS
Pasadena Star-News

Apple’s low-cost 5G iPhone SE expected at March 8 event

Apple announced plans to hold its first product unveiling of 2022 on March 8, kicking off what’s expected to be its biggest year ever in terms of new devices. In an invitation sent out Wednesday, Apple confirmed a date that was previously reported by Bloomberg News. At the event, the company is expected to announce its first low-cost iPhone SE with 5G capabilities, a new iPad Air and updated Macs with Apple-made chips.
CELL PHONES
Tom's Hardware

Samsung's Galaxy Book 2 Lineup Upgrades to Intel's Latest, Plus 1080p Webcams

Ahead of Mobile World Congress, Samsung is announcing a new suite of premium Windows 11-based PCs under the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 (stylized "Book2") umbrella. The four new notebooks are the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, a convertible 2-in-1 with Intel's 12th Gen Core P-series processors; the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, a clamshell with P-series chips; the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360, a consumer-grade convertible with Intel's 12th Gen U-series chips; and the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business, an enterprise portable.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy