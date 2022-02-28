ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

The hypocrisy of Facebook

By Arlene Jones
Austin Weekly News
 2 days ago

I’ve written a couple of columns where I talked about the phenomenon of unintended consequences, when the desired action creates a secondary action that was not foreseen. However when it comes to Facebook (FB) and their so-called “community standards,” I’m beginning to wonder if those standards — when people post what...

www.austinweeklynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
inputmag.com

Mark Zuckerberg tearfully announces Facebook's pivot to video... again

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is definitely not freaking out about his company losing a quarter of its value this week. As such, he certainly wasn’t crying in that staff meeting where he attempted to process Meta losing more than $200 billion overnight — he’d just scratched a cornea or something.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcdonald
Ars Technica

Australia’s standoff against Google and Facebook worked—sort of

Over Zoom, Australia’s communications minister, Paul Fletcher, has the air of a man in the middle of a victory speech. He credits his team and the country’s competition regulator for succeeding where others had failed: forcing tech giants to pay for news. “There were a lot of people saying you can't really succeed in taking on the global digital giants,” he says, sitting beneath strip lighting in his Sydney constituency office. But Fletcher and Australia’s federal treasurer, Josh Frydenberg, persevered. In 2020, when the Australian government asked the competition regulator to develop a law that would force tech giants to pay for the news that appears on their feeds, Fletcher was aware of the stories others used as warnings. When Germany’s biggest news publisher, Axel Springer, tried to block Google from running snippets of its articles in 2014, it backtracked after just two weeks once traffic plunged. When Spain tried to force Google to pay for news in 2014, the search giant just left—blocking Google News in the country for seven years.
TECHNOLOGY
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

Voices: The real reason Tucker Carlson is obsessed with calling AOC white

It’s pretty fair to say that Tucker Carlson is not the world’s leading ethnographer. Given how regularly he spews anti-immigrant vitriol on Fox News, he likely doesn’t know the difference unless it suits him.On Friday, he found such a reason to do so when he questioned whether Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a woman of colour, sneering with his ubiquitous scowl of white grievance that, “There is no place on Earth outside of American colleges and newsrooms where Sandy Cortez would be recognized as a quote, woman of color, because she’s not! She’s a rich, entitled white lady.” He continued by...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
Telegraph

Some officers are racist, Metropolitan Police boss admits

A senior officer in the Metropolitan Police has admitted that racism is a problem in the country's largest force. Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Bas Javid also acknowledged that "people who have racist views and are racist" are among the force's staff. When asked on BBC Newsnight if he accepted...
SOCIETY
Phys.org

People spreading misinformation are ridiculed rather than met with facts

Democracy is largely based on the idea that we as citizens can discuss matters openly with citizens aiming to be truthful. But what happens to the democratic debate when some people spread false stories and misinformation? This was the main research question of a new study conducted at the University of Copenhagen and Aarhus University, which has analyzed the spread and refutation of misinformation about facemasks on Twitter during the COVID-19 pandemic.
INTERNET
The Independent

Facebook whistleblower attends State of the Union as Biden calls for crackdown on social media firms

A Facebook whistleblower who leaked tens of thousands of internal documents and accused the company of prioritising money over public safety was in the audience at Joe Biden’s first State of the Union, where he called for social media firms to be held accountable for their role in America’s mental health crisis. The White House on Tuesday announced it had invited former Facebook manager Frances Haugen to attend the speech to hear Mr Biden’s planned crack down on companies like her former employer. “Haugen is a specialist in algorithmic product management, having worked on ranking algorithms at Google, Pinterest, Yelp...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Who said Facebook is 'messianic and blatantly on the wrong side'? Nick Clegg, now paid up to £15m a year by... Facebook. And that's only the start of his shameless hypocrisy, writes GUY ADAMS

Six months after he was booted out of the Commons in 2017, losing what was once one of his party's safest seats to a 30-something Corbynist publican, Sir Nick Clegg shared details of his midlife crisis with a Sunday newspaper. In addition to such cliches as buying a drum kit,...
INTERNET
Vox

Can Facebook monopolize the metaverse?

This story is part of a Recode series about Big Tech and antitrust. Over the next few weeks, we’ll cover what’s happening with Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, and Google. It wasn’t immediately clear what Mark Zuckerberg wanted to do with Oculus when Facebook bought the virtual reality headset maker back in 2014. Those plans are now coming into focus: Facebook is now called Meta, and it’s not just a social media company, it’s a metaverse company. And as the new name implies, Meta wants to win in this space, just as Facebook won in social media.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy