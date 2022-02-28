ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

House Dems Seek Appeals Court Decision on Remote Access to Sessions

By GARRY RAYNO, InDepthNH.org
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CONCORD — Disabled Democrats who sued seeking remote access to House sessions, seek an expedited ruling from the First Circuit Court of Appeals in a motion filed Monday. The plaintiffs, six Democratic House members with health concerns and the state Democratic Party, seek a ruling upholding the court’s decision and to...

indepthnh.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Fighting To Get Off ‘Laurie List’ Under New Law Can Be Costly for Police

See the public Laurie List of 90 of 254 names listed here: http://indepthnh.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/partialEES.pdf. See Attorney General’s full compliance report: http://indepthnh.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/20220114-ees-compliance-report.pdf. See InDepthNH.org’s archives on the Laurie List here: http://indepthnh.org/category/dishonest-police/. By NANCY WEST, InDepthNH.org. The new law allowing police on the Laurie List to argue in Superior Court why...
NASHUA, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Senators Shaheen and Hassan Vote to Help Protect Abortion Access in N.H.

CONCORD — Today, Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H) voted to support the Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA), legislation that would help protect abortion rights in New Hampshire and across the country. Their votes reflect the views of Granite Staters and the fact that 80% of Americans want abortion to be legal. Despite Senators Shaheen and Hassan’s support, the legislation failed to meet the Senate’s 60-vote requirement to advance.
CONCORD, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

2/3 of Granite Staters Back Legislation To Sell Recreational Cannabis in Liquor Stores: Poll

Read full survey here: http://indepthnh.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Bipartisan-Support-for-NH-Marijuana-Legislation-Most-Consider-Le.pdf. “More than two-thirds of Granite Staters support proposed legislation to legalize marijuana, allowing it to be sold in state liquor stores,” according to a Granite State Poll by the University of New Hampshire released Feb. 25. The poll found:. “More than two-thirds (68%) of...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Concord, NH
Government
State
New Hampshire State
City
Concord, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

State: 10 New COVID-19 Deaths, 82 Hospitalizations on Tuesday

The state announce 252 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. On Tuesday, March 1, 2022, DHHS announced 191 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Monday, February 28. Today’s results include 56 people who tested positive by PCR test and 135 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 8 cases from Saturday, February 26 (5 by PCR and 3 by antigen test). Additionally, DHHS announced an additional 40 new cases from Wednesday, February 23 (36 by PCR and 4 by antigen test) for a new total of 771; an additional 4 new cases from Thursday, February 24 (3 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 552; an additional 7 new cases from Friday, February 25 (5 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 155; and an additional 2 new cases from Sunday, February 27 (1 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 196. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 1,399 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

The Prohibition on Teaching Discrimination is Alive in NH Law

On Tuesday, the House Education Committee voted down four bills that would have repealed or altered the recently enacted law on the Prohibition on Teaching Discrimination. Rep. Charlotte DiLorenzo, D- Newmarket, was the primary sponsor of one of the bills, HB1090, a bill that would have repealed the “divisive concepts” law passed as a trailer to the budget last June. The law is also referred to as HB2 as it was included in that bill.
LAW
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherman Packard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dems#Elected Representatives#Appellate Court#Democrats#Democratic House#Democratic Party#The U S District Court#Republicans#D Hampton#Americans
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

3 New COVID-19 Deaths, 807 Cases, 92 Hospitalizations Friday

On Friday, February 25, 2022, DHHS announced 529 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Thursday, February 24. Today’s results include 386 people who tested positive by PCR test and 143 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 11 new cases from Wednesday, February 9 (3 by PCR and 8 by antigen test) for a new total of 800; an additional 70 new case from Thursday, February 10 (54 by PCR and 16 by antigen test) for a new total of 627; an additional 47 new cases from Friday, February 11 (18 by PCR and 29 by antigen test) for a new total of 676; an additional 5 new cases from Saturday, February 12 (3 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 71; an additional 9 new cases from Sunday, February 13 (6 by PCR and 3 by antigen test) for a new total of 12; an additional 43 new cases from Monday, February 14 (23 by PCR and 20 by antigen test) for a new total of 798; an additional 34 new cases from Tuesday, February 15 (16 by PCR and 18 by antigen test) for a new total of 268; an additional 12 new cases from Wednesday, February 16 (10 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 99; an additional 6 new cases from Friday, February 18 (5 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 442; an additional 24 new cases from Tuesday, February 22 (0 by PCR and 24 by antigen test) for a new total of 313; and an additional 17 new cases from Wednesday, February 23 (12 by PCR and 5 by antigen test) for a new total of 708. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 2,130 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Bill To Help Retain, Recruit Health-Care Workers With Pay Boost Heard in Senate

CONCORD — Boosting the pay of frontline health-care workers would help facilities retain and recruit employees, a Senate committee was told Wednesday. Senate Bill 332 would provide benefits similar to an emergency order during the early days of the pandemic. Under the bill, an additional $300 per week would go to full-time workers and $150 a week to part-time workers in the health-care industry.
CONCORD, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

House Votes to Add Exemptions to New Abortion Ban, Repeal Ultrasound Mandate

MANCHESTER — The House Thursday passed bills that would add exemptions to the state’s new 24-week abortion ban passed last year and extended the COVID-19 vaccination exemption to state and county health care facilities despite warnings of the loss of hundreds of millions of dollars of federal money and facility certification.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Education Freedom Account Rule Approved Despite Concerns It’s Too Vague

CONCORD – Education Freedom Accounts and lack of constraints on eligible expenses under the program were the subjects of a rules discussion by the Joint Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules Friday. Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut and Chris Bond, attorney for the Department of Education, said the legislation that created...
FREEDOM, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Barrington, NH
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
471K+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.

 http://indepthnh.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy