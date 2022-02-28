House Dems Seek Appeals Court Decision on Remote Access to Sessions

On Friday, February 25, 2022, DHHS announced 529 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Thursday, February 24. Today’s results include 386 people who tested positive by PCR test and 143 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 11 new cases from Wednesday, February 9 (3 by PCR and 8 by antigen test) for a new total of 800; an additional 70 new case from Thursday, February 10 (54 by PCR and 16 by antigen test) for a new total of 627; an additional 47 new cases from Friday, February 11 (18 by PCR and 29 by antigen test) for a new total of 676; an additional 5 new cases from Saturday, February 12 (3 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 71; an additional 9 new cases from Sunday, February 13 (6 by PCR and 3 by antigen test) for a new total of 12; an additional 43 new cases from Monday, February 14 (23 by PCR and 20 by antigen test) for a new total of 798; an additional 34 new cases from Tuesday, February 15 (16 by PCR and 18 by antigen test) for a new total of 268; an additional 12 new cases from Wednesday, February 16 (10 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 99; an additional 6 new cases from Friday, February 18 (5 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 442; an additional 24 new cases from Tuesday, February 22 (0 by PCR and 24 by antigen test) for a new total of 313; and an additional 17 new cases from Wednesday, February 23 (12 by PCR and 5 by antigen test) for a new total of 708. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 2,130 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

