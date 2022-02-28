ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Endo down 6% in post market despite earnings beating on top and bottom lines

By Jonathan Block
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) shares are down 6% in after-hours trading despite reporting Q4 2021 earnings results that beat on the top and bottom...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Baker City Herald

Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Rebounds Despite Russia-Ukraine Tensions; OSTK Stock Surges On Earnings Beat

On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has risen by 240 points. This is despite the Russia-Ukraine conflict escalating to what could be one of the worst geopolitical crises since the cold war. Also, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he has canceled a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov after Russia had sent troops into two separatist regions in Ukraine. Ukraine’s foreign ministry has urged all its citizens to leave Russia, warning that the escalating Russia aggression against Ukraine could limit consular assistance. The military in Ukraine has also announced that it was calling up all reservists aged 18 to 60 after the president’s order.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: U.S. Stocks Extend Losses; Dow Dips 750 Points

U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones tumbling 750 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 2.22% to 33,139.00 while the NASDAQ fell 1.66% to 13,522.95 The S&P also fell, dropping, 1.87% to 4,292.07. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed by 0.2% on...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Endp#Dupuytren
Seeking Alpha

Jazz Pharma nears a six-month high as analysts cheer Q4 results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ +12.1%) has recorded the biggest intraday gain since 2017 on Wednesday to reach a six-month high on the strong Q4 earnings beat reported by the neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company yesterday. Jazz (NASDAQ:JAZZ) reported more than $3B annual revenue for the first time in 2021, which was a “transformative...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Salesforce dips as Q4 results beat expectations, analysts heap praise

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) shares fell in early trading on Wednesday as the Marc Benioff-led cloud computing company beat fourth-quarter expectations and raised its revenue expectations for fiscal 2023, prompting praise from Wall Street. Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss, who rates Salesforce (CRM) overweight with a $360 price target, said the raise...
STOCKS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Home Depot Beats Estimates, Retailer Says It Sees Sales Growth Ahead for 2022

Home Depot on Tuesday said sales grew 11% in the fiscal fourth quarter, as the retailer topped Wall Street's expectations and said it sees sales growth ahead for 2022. The home improvement retailer said it expects earnings per share growth to be in the low single digits and sales growth to be "slightly positive" in the coming fiscal year.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday morning, 66 companies achieved new lows for the year. Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low. Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) was...
STOCKS
Benzinga

23 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) rose 41.8% to $1.90 in pre-market trading after the company announced it entered into an amended and restated collaboration and license agreement with Gilead to develop immunotherapies against HIV. Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) rose 26.2% to $137.69 in pre-market trading after the company reported...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Green Thumb closes 2021 with over 60% growth and fivefold rise in net income

Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) is trading higher in the pre-market Tuesday after U.S. multi-state operator beat Wall Street forecasts with its Q4 2021 financials. Revenue for the quarter rose ~37% YoY to $243.6M expanding the full-year revenue by ~61% to $893.6M. The company attributed the topline growth mainly to the expansion of its Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail businesses, particularly in Illinois and Pennsylvania.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NBC Chicago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Monster Beverage, Constellation Brands, Arista Networks and More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Monster Beverage (MNST), Constellation Brands (STZ) – Merger talks between Monster Beverage and Constellation Brands are progressing, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to Bloomberg. Those people say an agreement between the two companies could be reached within weeks if the talks go smoothly. Constellation gained 2.2% in the premarket while Monster Beverage rallied 3.1%.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

AES posts Q4 earnings beat, intends to exit coal by 2025

AES Corp. (AES -0.6%) shares edge lower after beating expectations for Q4 earnings and revenues, and announcing plans to exit coal by 2025 through a combination of asset sales, fuel conversions and retirements. AES also issues in-line guidance for FY 2022, seeing adjusted EPS of $1.55-$1.65, vs. $1.63 analyst consensus...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

MP Materials posts Q4 earnings beat but sales volumes decline

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) -3.1% post-market despite posting better than expected Q4 earnings and more than doubling revenues from the year-earlier quarter to nearly $100M. Q4 net income doubled to $49M, or $0.26/share, from $24.1M, or $0.20/share, a year ago, and adjusted EBITDA quadrupled to $71.3M; production of rare earth oxides rose 10% Y/Y to 10,261 metric tons, and the company's average realized price for REOs soared 148% to $10,101/metric tonne square.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
52K+
Post
409K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

