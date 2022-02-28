ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Final Rating For WWE Smackdown Ticks Up, Audience Down

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday’s episode of WWE Smackdown saw a slight rise in the rating, with a similar drop in viewers. Friday’s episode had a final rating of 0.57 in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.114 million viewers, per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston. Those numbers are an...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

wrestlinginc.com

Photo: Becky Lynch Shows Off Brutal Welts From WWE RAW Match

On the live telecast of this week’s WWE RAW, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch proudly displayed the nasty welts she received after being on the receiving end of a Bianca Belair hair whip. Lynch once again took to Twitter to share a close-up shot of several welts on...
WWE
Popculture

Randy Orton Was Reportedly 'Unable to Move' After Tough 'WWE Raw' Spot

WWE had to make a change to one of their matches on Monday Night Raw. According to Fightful Select, Randy Orton took a tough frog splash from Montez Ford during the tag team match of RKBro vs. The Street Profits. When Ford landed on Orton, the 41-year-old was "initially unable to move." The Street Profits, made up of Ford and Angelo Dawkins, won the match after Ford pinned Orton. However, Orton and his tag team partner Riddle were reportedly scheduled to win the match on WWE Raw after a series of RKOs.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cable Tv#Espn#Wwe Smackdown#Ticks#Combat#Nba#Abc#Shark Tank
PWMania

LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – February 28, 2022. – Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network as the pyro goes off inside the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. – We go right...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
411mania.com

Street Profits Defeat RK-Bro On Raw, Randy Orton Potentially Hurt

The Street Profits were victorious against RK-Bro on Raw, and it appeared as if Randy Orton may have gotten injured during the match. Monday’s show saw the two teams do battle ahead of the triple threat Raw Tag Team Championship match on next week’s episode, with Street Profits picking up the win.
WWE
PWMania

Sam Roberts Reveals How His Appearance On WWE SmackDown Came

Sam Roberts interviewed The Usos on this past Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown. During the latest Not Sam Wrestling podcast, he spoke about how the appearance came bout. “It was Friday, a few days ago, and it was 4:38 in the afternoon. All of a sudden my phone starts ringing. I said, ‘Hello.’ The voice on the other end said, ‘Uh, hey, dude. Do you think you can be in Hershey, Pennsylvania at 730?’ It’s Westchester, New York to Hershey, Pennsylvania. I’m on the phone map questing, and I’m going, ‘I mean, no, I can’t be there at 730. This thing says it’ll take me three hours and 26 minutes, which would put me there at about 8:02’, and they go, ‘Well, we need somebody on SmackDown to do an interview.’
WWE
411mania.com

Impact Wrestling Stars Headed To Philadelphia For Media Tour

Impact Wrestling has announced that Rhino, Deonna Purrazzo and Tom Hannifan are headed to Philadelphia next week for a media tour. It will take place on March 10-11, ahead of the company’s shows at the 2300 Arena on March 18-19. The announcement reads:. IMPACT Wrestling Stars RHINO, DEONNA PURRAZZO...
WWE
411mania.com

The Undertaker Won’t Be Only WWE Hall of Fame Induction This Year

As previously reported, Bully Ray suggested during an episode of Busted Open Radio that The Undertaker should be the only WWE Hall of Fame inductee this year. A new report from WrestleVotes suggests that the idea of the Undertaker being the only inductee was discussed, but ultimately WWE decided against it.
WWE
411mania.com

Note On Becky Lynch Missing Recent WWE Live Event

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reports that Becky Lynch did not wrestle on WWE’s live event in Youngstown, Ohio, this past weekend despite being advertised. Lynch was originally scheduled to defend the Raw Women’s title against Bianca Belair, Doudrop, and Liv Morgan in a Fatal Four-Way match. Due to...
WWE
PWMania

Backstage Update On Randy Orton From RAW

Randy Orton and Riddle were originally scheduled to defeat The Street Profits on last night’s WWE RAW. As reported before, RAW saw Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeat Randy Orton and Riddle after Ford performed a Frogsplash on Orton, leading to an awkward finish and a post-match conversation between the two teams and the referee. Orton was seen clutching his right shoulder on the way to the backstage area.
WWE
411mania.com

Amari Miller Reportedly Stretchered Out Following NXT Match

Amari Miller looks to have been injured during her match with Lash Legend on tonight’s NXT. PWInsider reports that Miller was stretchered to the locker room after the match, which saw Legend pick up the win in a squash. The site notes that Miller is being checked out by...
WWE
411mania.com

Alexa Bliss Shares Pics From Bachelorette Party

Alexa Bliss had her bachelorette party over the weekend, and posted some photos online. Bliss shared the photos on her Instagram account from the weekend, which took place in Las Vegas. You can see the post below, which reveals that Bliss’ friends and former WWE colleagues Athena (Ember Moon) and Lina Fanene (Nia Jax) were there.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Becky Lynch Does Not Appear At WWE Live Event This Past Weekend

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch missed an advertised title defense over the weekend. Lynch was scheduled to defend her championship at a WWE event Sunday night in Youngstown, Ohio. Becky Lynch did not appear at the show, according to the Wrestling Observer. The report added that no announcement...
WWE
411mania.com

Finn Balor to Make First US Title Defense at WWE Madison Square Garden Show

Finn Balor is set to make his first defense of his United States Championship at WWE’s Madison Square Garden show on Saturday. The venue announced on Wednesday that Balor will defend his newly-won championship against Damian Priest during the weekend show, as you can see below. The updated card...
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Ratings Report For 2/28

Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.753 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 3.94% from last week’s 1.825 million viewers for the post-Elimination Chamber show. For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.738 million...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On WWE Pushing Ricochet On SmackDown

WWE officials reportedly see Ricochet as a top babyface Superstar on the SmackDown brand. Last Friday’s SmackDown saw Ricochet confront WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn to set up a title match on this week’s SmackDown. This came two weeks after Ricochet’s singles win over Sheamus. In an...
WWE

