Jim Jones has revealed that he passed on signing Drake during the early days of the OVO rapper’s career. In a recent interview, Capo explained that he was probably on the road when the Canadian rapper was first pitched to him. “I got a call from Alan Grunblatt, I think I was on tour, and Alan was like, ‘I got this guy named Drake, uh, he’s an actor he’s on Degrassi.’ I’m like, ‘Who the f*ck is Drake on Degrassi?’” he said. “He let me hear him rapping like this boy could rap his ass off.”

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO