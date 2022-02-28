ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Big Tech cracks down on Russian state media content amid mounting pressure

By CNN Newsource
KTVZ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook, Twitter and YouTube are all taking tougher stances on content from Russian state media amid intensifying pressure from European officials for the Big Tech platforms to act against pro-Russian propaganda and address the escalating information war in Ukraine and across the internet. But there are concerns that cracking...

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thierry Breton
Person
Nick Clegg
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Tech#State Media#Pro Russian#Rt#The European Union#Governments#Eu#Vp#Cnn#Ukrainian
Daily Mail

Now oligarchs turn on Putin: Two Russian billionaires break ranks to call for peace talks 'as fast as possible' while describing conflict as a 'tragedy' for both nations

Two Russian billionaires have become the first powerful oligarchs to speak out and call for an end to the conflict triggered by President Vladimir Putin's assault on Ukraine. Mikhail Fridman, who was born in western Ukraine, and Oleg Deripaska have condemned Putin's invasion by calling for peace talks 'as fast as possible' between the two countries in an unusual intervention from Russia's leading business elite.
POLITICS
ABC10

Former Russian top diplomat says Russia will not stop with Ukraine

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The man who authored the Budapest Memorandum in 1994 is speaking out almost 30 years later about Russia's action in Ukraine. The deal that Andrei Kozyrev authored is what recognized Ukraine as a sovereign nation in exchange for them giving up their nuclear weapons to Russia.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
Country
Russia
Telegraph

Live Ukraine latest: Russia and China issue joint pledge to take on the West

China has openly sided with Russia over its unprecedented security demands, calling for a halt to Nato’s eastward expansion. A joint declaration signed by Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday lashes out at Nato for being aggressive to its neighbours. “The sides oppose further...
POLITICS
The US Sun

Russia to launch full invasion of Ukraine in 48 HOURS with airstrikes, missile launches & ground troops, US intel says

RUSSIA is preparing to launch a devastating full-scale invasion of Ukraine within the next 48 hours, according to the United States. US President Joe Biden issued the chilling warning to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and claimed Russian warplanes were already carrying short reconnaissance missions over his country's airspace. It...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy