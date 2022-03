On the day big-league baseball died on the southeast coast of Florida, Devin Ortiz made a case for the college game in the hills of the Commonwealth. The Virginia fifth-year senior and two-way standout took a perfect game into the sixth inning on the mound and logged a single and a double at the plate in the Cavaliers’ 12-0 takedown of William & Mary on Tuesday in Charlottesville.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO