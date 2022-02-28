ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, NC

Paul Frisby | Monroe

enquirerjournal.com
 8 days ago

Mr. Paul Allen Frisby, 46, of Monroe, NC passed away Tuesday, Feb. 22,...

enquirerjournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Democrats look for cover on rising gas prices

Democrats are looking for ways to lower gas prices, which have skyrocketed in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and could rise further as the U.S. and other countries move to ban Russian imports. Democrats believe they have some political cover because of the bipartisan backlash to Russia....
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe, NC
Obituaries
City
Monroe, NC
CBS News

Florida will be "the first state to officially recommend against the COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children," state surgeon general declares

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Students across Florida protest "Don't Say Gay" bill

Demonstrators across Florida protested after the controversial "Don't Say Gay" bill passed in the Senate. The bill would restrict teachers and school districts from discussing gender identity and topics surrounding sexuality in the classroom from kindergarten through third grade. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Allen
The Hill

Live coverage - New effort to evacuate Ukrainians underway

Efforts to evacuate Ukrainians from besieged cities were renewed on Wednesday, with a new cease-fire announced. Previous evacuation attempts mostly failed due to Russian attacks as Moscow's invasion of Ukraine approaches its second week. Read The Hill's complete coverage of the invasion below:. UK to supply Ukraine with anti-aircraft missiles,...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy