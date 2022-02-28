Updated Code Interpretation for Townhouse Unit Separation

SDCI updated the Code Interpretation entitled R302.2 Townhouse Unit Separation on February 1, 2022. The purpose of the Code Interpretation is to clarify methods of providing separation between townhouse units designed to the 2018 Seattle Residential Code. The update provides information about when Figures R302.2(1) and R302.2(2) can apply. We recommend reviewing the available options for providing separation early during the design process to avoid required design changes later.

For questions about this new Code Interpretation, please contact:

Mariko Blessing