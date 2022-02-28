ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Updated Code Interpretation for Townhouse Unit Separation

By SDCI Community Engagement
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2urs7d_0eRgp4IA00

SDCI updated the Code Interpretation entitled R302.2 Townhouse Unit Separation on February 1, 2022. The purpose of the Code Interpretation is to clarify methods of providing separation between townhouse units designed to the 2018 Seattle Residential Code. The update provides information about when Figures R302.2(1) and R302.2(2) can apply. We recommend reviewing the available options for providing separation early during the design process to avoid required design changes later.

For questions about this new Code Interpretation, please contact:

Mariko Blessing

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reporter

North Wales Planning commission eyes code update

NORTH WALES — North Wales officials are looking at tackling an update to certain parts of the town’s codebook. Council Vice President Mark Tarlecki gave an update on goals the borough’s planning commission has on its to-do list. “We worked on the zoning amendments for the transit-oriented...
Ocean City Today

Ocean City updates rental codes

As more vacationers opt for third party, online sources to rent leisure spots across the resort, city officials have passed legislation that will “level the playing field” for the owners of all types of housing. “The idea is to essentially improve the format and wording of our rental...
WMDT.com

TidalHealth updates visitation policy for Labor & Delivery units

DELMARVA – Starting today, February 21st, TidalHealth has changed the visitation policy for its Labor & Delivery and Mother/Baby Units only at its Salisbury and Seaford hospitals. Two designated and banded visitors will be allowed in Labor & Delivery; these designated visitors will not be allowed to change during...
SALISBURY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Washington With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 75.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of February 8. More than 895,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 114.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending February 8. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Townhouse#Sdci
KING 5

Washington AG sues Providence, Swedish hospitals for failing to ensure patients receive charity care

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington Attorney General is suing five Swedish hospitals and nine Providence-affiliated facilities for allegedly failing to ensure low-income Washington residents received discounts they were legally entitled to. Bob Ferguson's office also alleged the hospitals "aggressively collect[ed] money" from eligible low-income patients. Washington's charity care...
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Crematorium fined but neighbors say stench, smoke continue

SEATTLE — Neighbors are fuming about a crematorium in Lake Forest Park that keeps allowing smoke to drift over their homes. The business has been cited and fined but people nearby say the stench and exhaust keep pouring out of the chimneys. The crematorium is called Seattle Care Center...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Chronicle

Responding to Pressure From Gov. Jay Inslee, Washington Wildlife Managers Consider New Wolf-Livestock Rules.

Responding to pressure from Gov. Jay Inslee, Washington wildlife managers are considering implementing new wolf-livestock rules. Per the proposal, which was announced in a news release last week, before the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife could kill wolves that attacked livestock, agency staff would need to confirm that livestock owners had implemented appropriate nonlethal deterrents. The proposal would also create Chronic Conflict Zones within the state. These zones would have area-specific criteria for the use of nonlethal and lethal measures.
Daily Local News

Construction of 53-unit townhouse development in Kennett Square begins

KENNETT SQUARE — While curious drivers are only beginning to see the walls rising at Kennett Pointe as they head out of town on East Cypress Street, Kennett Township and local community members have been laying the foundations for this project for years. What’s visible now, at the corner...
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: Any update on the mobile DMV units?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — News10NBC's Brennan Somers has heard from several of you asking: Why aren't the mobile DMV units rolling back out in Monroe County?. We first looked into this back in the fall. When COVID hit, the mobile units got pulled and went through basically an audit.
Cleveland.com

Middleburg Heights zoning code update nears completion

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- It has been 39 years since the Middleburg Heights zoning code was completely updated, but the wait is almost over. City Council approved a work contract two years ago with nationally certified planner Jay Stewart of Stewart Land Use. Stewart recently provided the Middleburg Heights Zoning and Building Code Committee an overview of his fourth -- and nearly final -- draft at the committee’s Feb. 7 meeting.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy