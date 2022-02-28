Ski Report

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chestnut Mountain — Wed 4:06p machine groomed 24 - 52 base 22...

The Grand Rapids Press

Crystal Mountain spring ski events include cardboard sled races, snow kayaking, slush cups

THOMPSONVILLE, MICH. -- Warmer days are on the way, but you don’t have to put away your ski gear just yet. This month, Crystal Mountain will be marking the end of another ski season with March at the Mountain, featuring entertainment and special events that include celebrations for Mardi Gras, St. Patrick’s Day, Spring Carnival and a “Retro Weekend.”
Ski instructor shares advice to avoid accidents

Meditation room, gym, professional kitchen on tap for BAMF Health HQ in GR. A world first in Grand Rapids: Exclusive look inside BAMF Health. CMU expert: Where the Russian invasion of Ukraine stands. Evidence: Suspect Barry Croft trains in Cambria, Wisc. GR-based Basketball program to open new, permanent facility. Storm...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WIBX 950

New York Dedicating Over $4 Million To Improve Snowmobile Trails

If you love hitting the New York's snowmobile trails every winter, then we have some good news for you. Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday that registration is being waived for all out-of-state snowmobilers. These promotional weekends include March 5-6th and March 12-13th. During these dates, all insured out-of-sate and Canadian snowmobilers can ride New York's trails without in-state registration.
FingerLakes1.com

New York plans two free snowmobile weekends for March

On Tuesday, March 1, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced two upcoming free snowmobile weekends for out-of-state and Canadian snowmobilers. On the weekends of March 5 – 6 and March 12 – 13, the requirement to register in New York is waived for snowmobilers who are properly registered and insured out-of-state.
96.1 The Breeze

This is Your Last Chance to Snowmobile in NY State

With warmer temperatures on the horizon, the month of March will be your last chance to get out on all of the snowmobile trails in Western New York. With temperatures forecast to be pushing the 60-degree mark this weekend, the amount of quality snowmobiling days is coming to an end for the season in New York State. Earlier this week, the State announced the last of its free snowmobile weekends for the month of March.
Awesome 92.3

Love Beer? Head to Beer Fest at Arrowhead Stadium this May

If you love beer, you'll want to be at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, May 7, for KC Summer Beer Fest. You'll be able to sample 150 beers from 60 breweries big and small including KC Bier Company, Goose Island, O'Fallen Brewery, River Bluff Brewing, and more. Additionally, attendees will have...
WATE

Ober Gatlinburg saying goodbye to winter with Spring Fling event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Ober Gatlinburg is wrapping up winter in a big way. The ski park will play host to Spring Fling on Sunday, March 6. The annual event is filled with competitions and prizes. Events include: SkiMo (uphill race), giant slalom race, high ollie and big jump.
