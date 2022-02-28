ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young woman surprised grandma for her birthday by dressing up like her and recreating her old photos

By Heather Wake
It was Grandma’s 71st birthday, and granddaughter Lakyn Bowman came up with the cutest, cleverest and most thoughtful way to honor the occasion.

Bowman ( @lakynbowman ) shared in a TikTok video that after going through old photos, she realized just how much they both looked alike. And so, to thank grandma for passing down the good genes, she decided to recreate each signature look. After a few rounds with curling iron, some pale blue eyeshadow and throwing on some charming floral prints (plus some filter wizardry to give the pics that retro look) the resemblance is just uncanny.

People were delighted to see such a loving tribute. The video quickly racked up over 8 million views, with more than a few comments talking about how emotional the tribute made them. Can’t say I blame 'em.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AZiOj_0eRgoUWG00

But how did grandma feel about it? Well, in a follow-up video , we see a genuine ear-to-ear smile. Suffice it to say, the idea was a hit.

As one person wrote to Bowman, “you’ll never be able to top this gift.”

It certainly helps that Bowman is vintage savvy. She even helps others find amazing secondhand items through her company Lakyn Thrifts . So getting the clothes and accessories was a piece of old-fashioned pineapple upside-down cake. And the results were just as sweet. Take a look below:

@lakynbowman Happy birthday, Grandma! Thanks for the good genes. 💕 #recreate #photoshoot #birthdayphotoshoot #vintage #grandma ♬ What Once Was - Her's

This video is not only an instant dash of joy, it’s also a heartwarming reminder that our elders provide the prologue to our life stories. Honoring them can be as simple or creative as we want them to be. But include them. As we can see with this grandma-granddaughter duo, it’ll mean the world to them.

Cindy LouWho
2d ago

What a great idea! I hope Grandma was pleased! You look so much like your Grandmother; very pretty! 🥰

