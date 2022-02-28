ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Saint Louis, MS

Superintendent tells parents vaping is serious problem

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) — The superintendent of a Mississippi school system is warning parents that vaping with e-cigarettes is becoming a dangerous problem.

Hancock County Superintendent Theresa Merwin talked about vaping in her weekly message on school district happenings, The Sun Herald of Biloxi reported.

People under 21 cannot vape, so all vaping on school grounds is illegal, Merwin said.

Merwin told the newspaper a few students have needed medical attention after vaping.

Overdose deaths increased by 49% in Mississippi

"This has to stop now before a fatality happens," the superintendent said in her video.

Any students caught vaping will face expulsion and if the cartridge inside the e-cigarette contains and illegal substance, police will be called, Merwin said.

The problem hasn't been isolated to high school or even middle school. she said.

"Children mimic what they see and we are experiencing instances in elementary schools as well," Merwin said.

WJTV 12

Mental health program launched in Hinds County congregations

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A mental health support program has been launched in Hinds County congregations to extend support to Black communities. The Mississippi Public Health Institute (MSPHI) and the Mississippi Department of Mental Health (DMH) are partnering with congregations to implement the "Congressional Recovery Outreach Program" (CROP). The goals of CROP are as […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Needs survey open for Lamar County schools

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Lamar County School District (LCSD) has opened a Comprehensive Needs Assessment for the school district. The survey asks for opinions and ideas from community members, students, faculty and staff. Questions focus on family and community outreach, curriculum and instruction and school facilities. LCSD leaders said the results of the […]
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Animal activists react to "Buddy's Law" dying in the State Capitol

JACKSON, Miss(WJTV) Tuesday was the deadline for bills to pass out of Committee during the 2022 Legislative Session. One major bill did not make it out was Senate Bill 2261, known as "Buddy's Law." The bill called for juveniles that harm animals to get evaluated by a professional. "I'm just absolutely sickened. I can't believe […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Belhaven community talks crime with public officials

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV)For months, people here in the Belhaven community have suffered from a string of armed carjackings. Tonight, they held a town hall and talked with public officials about how to create a safer community. Dr Hogan Reed began, "We love this community we're in, we love the city of Jackson but when you talk […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Schools for the Deaf, Blind to hold job fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Schools for the Deaf and Blind will host the 2022 Teacher Job Fair on Saturday, March 5. District administrators and directors will be available to discuss employment opportunities for the 2022-2023 school year. The fair is open to teachers, support staff and anyone interested in a career in the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson mayor to lift mask mandate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced that he will be lifting the mask mandate for the city soon. Lumumba said he consulted with the COVID Task Force and believes a mask mandate is no longer necessary. He added that he expects the mandate to be lifted before the St. Paddy's Day […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

MDHS offering home weatherization assistance

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) is offering weatherization assistance through the Home Weatherization Program. Low-income Mississippians are encouraged to apply. The following services are available: Ceiling, wall and floor insulation Energy conservation education Air infiltration reduction Furnace repair or replacement Heating duct improvements Priority is given to the following: […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

448 new coronavirus cases, 15 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 448 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 15 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 1 This brings the state's total number of cases to 790,616 with 12,115 deaths. Cumulative Cases […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

University of Mississippi lifts its mask mandate

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — The University of Mississippi has lifted its mask mandate. Face coverings are now optional in classrooms, laboratories, studios, residence halls, libraries, dining facilities, the Student Union, Campus Recreation facilities, retail spaces, offices, conference rooms or extracurricular activities held in indoor on-campus spaces, WMC-TV reported. Face coverings will only be required on transportation networks […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi teacher pay survives legislators' political spat

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Proposals to increase some of the lowest teacher salaries in the U.S. were in danger Tuesday as Mississippi legislators engaged in a political showdown. Hours before a big deadline, Senate committees voted to keep the issue alive. "The bottom line is the teachers. … They don't need to be used as […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi tourism generated $7B in 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Tourism Association (MTA) announced that statewide tourism had a $7 billion impact on the state economy in 2021. MTA leaders announced the following details on Wednesday: Mississippi welcomed 23.4 million visitors in 2021. Visitors spent $6.7 billion in local economies. Visitors generated $677 million in state and local taxes. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

MDAC accepting applications for 2022 Ag Youth Council

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) is accepting applications for the 2022 Mississippi Agriculture Youth Council. The goal of this Council, comprised of youth leaders from around the state, is to provide students interested in the agriculture industry an […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Clinton to host April 2022 spring cleanup

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Clinton will host a Spring Cleanup April 2-9 (except April 3) from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. During the event, the city will provide dumpsters for neighbors to drop off any yard waste, bulky items or other household debris free of charge. Dumpsters will be at the old […]
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

SCRMC to hold free skin cancer screenings

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC) will hold free skin cancer screenings on Wednesday, March 23. Brittany Gardner FNP with South Central Dermatology will provide the screenings from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at South Central Place in Laurel by Kroger. No appointments are needed. The screenings take about 10 minutes.
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

5K, free health screenings to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The National African American Male Wellness Agency will host the wellness Walk/Run 5K and offer free health screenings to participants in Jackson. The goal of the run is to raise awareness for preventable health diseases. Registered participants will receive free health screenings for diabetes, BMI, prostate cancer, HIV/AIDS, glucose and more. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

3-year-old boy dies in Mississippi apartment fire

GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A 3-year-old boy was killed in an apartment fire in Mississippi, and four firefighters were burned while trying to save him, a fire chief said. The fire happened Tuesday evening at Cypress View apartments in Greenville. Greenville Fire Chief Ruben Brown Sr. told The Associated Press on Wednesday that it appeared […]
GREENVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

All 4 Mississippi US reps face party primary challengers

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — All of Mississippi's U.S. House members are being challenged in party primaries this year, and Rep. Steven Palazzo has the largest number of opponents. Six candidates are trying to unseat Palazzo in the Republican primary in south Mississippi's 4th District. He won the seat in 2010. Tuesday was the deadline for […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Fastest-growing counties in Mississippi

From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35%, its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years. But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
