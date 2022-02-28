New Texas A&M Pitcher Earns SEC Pitcher Of Week Honors

After eight innings of work, Texas A&M pitcher Micah Dallas earns SEC honors

Micah Dallas has quickly shown Texas A&M fans his colors on the mound in two series. After his outing Sunday, the SEC is taking notice of his upside.

Dallas was named the SEC co-Pitcher of the Week following a brilliant performance in the Aggies’ 5-0 victory over Penn Sunday. The junior right-hander tossed eight scoreless innings, striking out 10 Quakers and allowing just two base runners.

The former Texas Tech pitcher shared the honors with Georgia’s Jonathan Cannon, who tossed 8.1 shutout innings in the Bulldogs' 1-0 win over Akron. This marked the first time for each player to receive the award in the young season.

Dallas (2-0) tallied eight strikeouts and induced ten outs by grounders. He recorded 97 pitches on the day before being replaced by junior Joseph Menefee to close out the ninth inning.

Since arriving in College Station, Dallas has heavily relied on his fastball to get the job done while mixing in his slider down in the count.

“I had a lot of confidence going in, and that kind of solidified it," Dallas said Sunday following A&M's double-header against the Quakers.

The lone hit against Dallas came on the first pitch of the game when Penn center fielder Tommy Courtney singled to left. He only allowed one other runner on the base path thanks to a walk to left fielder Seth Werchan in the third.

"I don't even know where we'd be without that," A&M manager Jim Schlossnagle said of Dallas' performance.

In two appearances with the Aggies, Dallas has pitched 14.1 innings, allowing eight hits and recording 15 strikeouts. His ERA currently sits at 0.63 on the year.

Dallas is expected to start on Saturday night vs. Iowa in the Frisco Classic. A&M returns to Olsen Field Tuesday for a one-game series against Houston Baptist.

