Did you grow up with a parent who was obsessed with the latest weight-loss trends and fad diets? If you’re nodding your head, you’re not alone. Many of us grew up watching our moms do early morning workouts to Richard Simmons tapes, eat 100-calorie snack packets, and invest in memberships to the nearest Curves gym or Weight Watchers meetups. We grew up with the idea that we were only worth the numbers on the scale ingrained in us from a very young age. Body image was definitely obsessed about—and not in the healthiest way.

KIDS ・ 18 DAYS AGO