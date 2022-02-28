Triboro Christian Academy moves to temporary building in Taylor

TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — School is in session nearly two weeks after a fire, students are back learning together. Triboro Christian Academy has a new, temporary home.

There are currently 85 students are back in the classroom, nearly two weeks after a fire at the Triboro Community Church and its Christian School Academy, tore through the roof, forcing students to learn online last week.

“It’s really refreshing just to be here with all my classmates I would say. Because online learning like he said, it’s like not fun at all. Nobody wants to do it,” said Ava Hastings, Sophomore, Triboro Christian Academy.

A local businessman opened his doors on North Main Street in Taylor. The new temporary home of the academy.

“Mrs. Weber gave us an announcement saying someone knocked on our door and gave us a building to use and, just wow. God is good. It’s awesome,” said Asher Nichols, Sophomore, Triboro Christian Academy.

“There are truly no words for his generosity that he allowed us to be in this building and that we are able to be up and running again and in person. It just met all our needs and we are so grateful,” said

Erika Weber, Administrator, Triboro Christian Academy.







School officials were able to salvage several materials including desks. But other people donated desks and chairs. Even teachers building their own materials.”

“Not everything was useable. We still have to replace a lot of our curriculum,” Weber said.

Wrinkled and torn books, top of desks expanded. It all shows signs of water damage from the fire.

“Just to see like outside the building, like there was so much smoke. It was pretty scary. But, I think we’ve all managed to come together and be strong,” Hastings said.

The school plans to be at its new location for the foreseeable future. It’s too soon to tell when construction will start at its church in Old Forge.

