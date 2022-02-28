ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor, PA

Triboro Christian Academy moves to temporary building in Taylor

By Cody Butler
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — School is in session nearly two weeks after a fire, students are back learning together. Triboro Christian Academy has a new, temporary home.

There are currently 85 students are back in the classroom, nearly two weeks after a fire at the Triboro Community Church and its Christian School Academy, tore through the roof, forcing students to learn online last week.

“It’s really refreshing just to be here with all my classmates I would say. Because online learning like he said, it’s like not fun at all. Nobody wants to do it,” said Ava Hastings, Sophomore, Triboro Christian Academy.

Fire leaves one woman and her dog without a home in Wyoming County

A local businessman opened his doors on North Main Street in Taylor. The new temporary home of the academy.

“Mrs. Weber gave us an announcement saying someone knocked on our door and gave us a building to use and, just wow. God is good. It’s awesome,” said Asher Nichols, Sophomore, Triboro Christian Academy.

“There are truly no words for his generosity that he allowed us to be in this building and that we are able to be up and running again and in person. It just met all our needs and we are so grateful,” said
Erika Weber, Administrator, Triboro Christian Academy.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JJwOa_0eRgmlVJ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2akx59_0eRgmlVJ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zH9ep_0eRgmlVJ00

School officials were able to salvage several materials including desks. But other people donated desks and chairs. Even teachers building their own materials.”

“Not everything was useable. We still have to replace a lot of our curriculum,” Weber said.

Wrinkled and torn books, top of desks expanded. It all shows signs of water damage from the fire.

“Just to see like outside the building, like there was so much smoke. It was pretty scary. But, I think we’ve all managed to come together and be strong,” Hastings said.

The school plans to be at its new location for the foreseeable future. It’s too soon to tell when construction will start at its church in Old Forge.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

PA Automotive Association awards $10,000 scholarship to Wallenpaupack students

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two high school students in our area are being celebrated for bringing home a first-place win in an automotive technology competition. A wall of success is displayed in the Automotive Technology room at Wallenpaupack Area High School.The championship and first-place titles are used as motivation for current students in the […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Congregations gather and reflect on Ash Wednesday

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — For Christians, it is the beginning of the Lenten season. Many Catholics go to church to receive ashes on their forehead. We asked the pastor of St. Peter’s Cathedral what is the meaning of the application of ashes. “They are a sign of repentance as we enter into the season of […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Local pharmacy helps Ukrainian church to collect medical donations

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We are starting to see more and more donations pouring in for Ukraine. A Ukrainian church in Scranton is asking for medical supplies for those fighting. “We have to be positive. I am calling them every day,” said Father Myron Myronyuk. Father Myronyuk’s twin brother is fighting for Ukraine. Myronyuk is […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Regional fire departments in need of volunteers

NORTHUMBERLAND, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Across the region fire departments are in need of volunteers. “We go back in history and the state of Pennsylvania had 400,000 volunteer firefighters back in the 80s. Now we’re down to less than 200,000 and the stations are cut in half,” said Captain Dave Hummel, Northumberland Hook and Ladder. […]
NORTHUMBERLAND, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wyoming, PA
City
Taylor, PA
Lackawanna County, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Wyoming State
Lackawanna County, PA
Sports
County
Lackawanna County, PA
WBRE

PIAA calls girls wrestling an emerging sport, moves closer to sanction

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Inter-Scholastic Athletic Association has approved girls wrestling as an emerging sport. Over seven decades of Hanover Area District Champions, not one girl listed. “It’s just frustrating because we come out and work hard just like all the teams with boys. I think it should be a sport for […]
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Luzerne Foundation partners with DA, PSP to fund cold case foundations

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Nearly one month ago, state police solved a decades-old cold case in Luzerne County and raised money for DNA testing with the hopes of cracking more. Now, authorities are joining forces with a local organization to push other cold case investigations in the county. Police call her “Jane doe.” The remains […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

City of Wilkes-Barre prepares for St. Patrick’s Day Parade

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —  The City of Wilkes-Barre’s 42nd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade is set for Sunday, March 13. Workers are getting the green lines and shamrocks ready as of Wednesday morning for the parade celebration. The Wilkes-Barre parade route begins on South Main Street, traveling around Public Square towards East Market Street, […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Bee thefts on the rise as 60,000 were stolen in Cumberland County

COVINGTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In late January, 60,000 bees were stolen from a field in Cumberland County adding to a growing number of bee thefts around the country. Bees play a huge role in the agricultural industry and the environment. It’s why local beekeepers are closely watching the rising number of bee thefts. “Hundreds of […]
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salvage#Temporary Home#Triboro Christian Academy#Christian School Academy
WBRE

Open-mouth kiss lands woman in PA jail for 2 years

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman from Tennessee was sentenced to prison for passing contraband to a Pennsylvania federal inmate during a visit. According to federal prosecutors, Lisa Montpelier, 48, of Johnson City, Tennessee, was sentenced to two years in prison and two years of supervised release for passing contraband to a federal inmate […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WBRE

Nonprofit Meals on Wheels experiencing supply chain issues

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We’ve heard all about it, inflation and supply chain shortages and they’re affecting consumers, businesses, and even nonprofits. Meals on Wheels of NEPA is a national nonprofit that has to take the inflation and shortages head-on. Meals on Wheels of NEPA pack and deliver about 1000 meals per day in […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Julie Dunphy takes part in ‘Read Across America’

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s Read Across America Day, to get kids excited about reading. Our Eyewitness News’ Julie Dunphy stopped by Starry Knights Learning Center in Mountain Top Wednesday morning. The preschoolers got to hear Julie read “The Digging-est Dog” by Al Perkins. The preschoolers really enjoyed the book. “Read Across America Day” falls on […]
MOUNTAIN TOP, PA
WBRE

FOUND: State Police searching for two missing Bucks County seniors

UPDATE: The Maher’s were located safely as of 5:44 on Wednesday afternoon. WARMINSTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public’s help in finding two missing seniors from Bucks County. Elizabeth Maher, 89, and Joseph Maher, 92, were last seen on Maguire Lane in Warminster Township on March 1 at 6 p.m. […]
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WBRE

Fire claims life of Buffalo Township man

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man injured last month in a Union County fire has died. According to the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office, 72-year-old Wilbur Gower of Buffalo Township, died at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. The coroner said Gower died from complications after being burned in a fire […]
UNION COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Williamsport small business finds way to give back to the community

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A small business owner in Lycoming County has found a unique way to give back to the community. The business tells Eyewitness News about their mission and how they hope to help residents in need. Established in 2017, Mitch Kicks is a sneaker and urban clothing store that came to […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre begins clean up of creeks and waterways

WILKES BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews were out early this morning to work on a major cleanup project here in Wilkes-Barre. All five creeks that run through the city are being cleaned out of debris and extra sediment. It’s an unusual sight to see, heavy machinery in a creek. But they are right where they […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Fentanyl vaping devices found in Midstate school, officials warn parents to talk with their children

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – An investigation is ongoing in Mifflin County after vaping devices containing heroin or fentanyl were confiscated at a local school. “You know this is alarming, it’s scary it’s one thing, we don’t want anybody vaping,” Mifflin County School District Superintendent Vance Varner said. Varner sent a letter to K-12 parents […]
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Philadelphia lifts indoor mask mandate for most settings

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia health officials announced Wednesday that the city was lifting its indoor mask mandate, and officials expect to lift the school masking rules on March 9. The change comes as city health officials moved the city into the “all clear” category of its COVID-19 pandemic response metric. If infections, hospitalizations, and the […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Local bakery prepares “Fat Tuesday” sweet treats

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the day before Lent and the day to indulge in some sweet treats. Fat Tuesday, a day when hundreds of customers stop by Bakery Delite in Plains Township to enjoy some sweet treats before the start of lent. “It’s a big tradition. Like I said, it’s not as […]
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Where people in Pennsylvania are moving to most

(Stacker) – The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Monroe County Fire Company fighting for control with its own township

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County Fire Company is at odds with its township over a new ordinance that would give the township more control over the company.  The Tobyhanna Township Volunteer Fire Company is a private corporation but the new ordinance gives the township almost total control of the fire department. […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy