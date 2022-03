Climate change is upon us and humanity is far from ready, the United Nations climate science panel warned in a major report on Monday. Noting that nearly half the world's population was already vulnerable to increasingly dangerous climate impacts, the report calls for drastic action on a huge scale: A third to a half of the planet needs to be conserved to ensure future food and freshwater supplies. Coastal cities need plans to keep people safe from storms and rising seas. And more.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO