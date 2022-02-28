Poll: Most Americans want US to do more to stop Russia

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — A large majority of Americans are in favor of increased economic sanctions against Russia following the invasion of Ukraine, and most people want the United States to do more to stop Russian military actions, according to a CNN poll conducted by SSRS .

83% of Americans supported more economic sanctions against Russia, while 17% were opposed. The poll was still being conducted over the weekend while the United States and other countries announced new sanctions against Russia.

The poll ran on Feb. 25 and Feb. 26 , surveying 1,011 adults by text message.

Additionally, 62% of Americans believed the country should do more to stop Russian military action in Ukraine. The other 38% of people thought that the United States has already done enough.

Despite a majority of people thinking the U.S. needs to do more to stop Russia, 58% opposed direct military action if economic sanctions didn't work. If the sanctions do fail, 58% of the public in the survey were then in favor of military action.

Overall, just 42% of Americans said that they trust President Joe Biden "at least moderately" to make the right decisions in regards to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Specifically, 84% of Democrats trusted Biden's decision making for the situation, while only 9% of Republicans said they trust him.

Looking at the ages of people in the poll, of those between 50 and 64 years of age, 69% said that the U.S. could do more to stop Russia. Among people between the ages of 18 and 34, 54% thought the U.S. could do more to stop Russia.

In general, 79% of people in the poll said they have been "very or somewhat closely" following the situation in Ukraine as a whole. Only 3% of people said they were "not closely at all" following what has been going on between Russia and Ukraine.

Looking forward, 80% of those surveyed were "very or somewhat worried" that the Russian invasion could lead to a broader war in Europe, and 77% believed that there will be Russian attacks elsewhere. There were very little people that answered the poll who were "not at all worried" for either of those events to happen.

