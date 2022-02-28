ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19: Hochul Gives Update On Status Of Remaining Mask Mandates

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VfmrG_0eRglMfT00
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul offered an update on mask-wearing across the state. Photo Credit: Pixabay/viarami

COVID-19-related mandates are slowly but surely being lifted in New York, and Gov. Kathy Hochul has provided an update on some of the remaining mask requirements.

While mask mandates have been lifted statewide in most locales - most notably schools as of Wednesday, March 2 - they are still required on public transportation, inside transportation hubs, and inside certain congregate settings such as hospitals, nursing homes, and prisons until further data says it's safe to ditch them.

On Monday, Feb. 28, Hochul said that she and her administration continue to evaluate certain sets of data as they look to ease masking restrictions either further in New York.

“I believe people understand why we would keep them in place in hospitals and nursing homes — two huge points of vulnerability,” she said on PIX11. “However, I’ve asked for a review of our data related to people in congregate settings and senior homes, nursing homes, even our prisons.

 “I want the data to see whether or not we’re maintaining a low level (of COVID-19 cases) or whether or not it’s vacillating back and forth,” she added. “So once I have that data and analyze it, we’ll be able to make a decision on that, but right now, schools made sense.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently updated its guidance on mask-wearing to concentrate on COVID-19 hospitalizations, hospital capacity, and newly reported infections, permitting most of the state to drop the mandate.

“CDC updated its framework to monitor the level of COVID-19 in communities,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said. “This framework moves beyond looking just at cases and test positivity to evaluate factors that reflect the severity of disease, including hospitalizations and hospital capacity.

“This framework helps inform public health guidance at the state and local level and provides individuals an understanding of what precautions they may want to take.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Cause Of Death Revealed For PA Inmate Found Dead In Cell: Report

A cause of death has been released for a Pennsylvania inmate who was found dead in his cell on Tuesday, March 1, LevittownNow reports. Edwin Dunfee, 46, of Philadelphia, died by suicide at the Bucks County Correctional Facility, the outlet reports citing the county's coroner. The method of death appeared to be from hanging, Coroner Meredith Buck told the outlet.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid
Daily Voice

Concerns Grow Over Missing Maryland Teen

The Montgomery Police Department is asking the public to help find a missing teenager from Silver Spring. Kenia Stephanie Dubon, 15, was last seen in the 500 block of South Hampton Drive in Silver Spring, the department shared on Tuesday, March 8. Dubon is described as being 5'1" and weighing...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Triple Newark Shooting Was 'Good Vibe'

A 30-year-old man was killed and two others were injured in a Newark shooting Monday, March 7, authorities said. Frankie Fields and the two other victims were shot on the 300 block of 10th Street in the city around 1:55 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said.
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Bucks Woman Missing Over One Week

Police in Falls Township are seeking the public's help in locating a missing woman. Alicia White was last seen at Newport Village Apartments on Monday, Feb. 28, and last heard from through text on Friday, March 4, local police said. She is 5'5" tall and weighs 150 pounds, with brown...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Woman Kills BF In 'Domestic Related' Shooting Outside Suburban Philly Wendy's: Police

A 30-year-old man was shot dead by his girlfriend in what police are calling a domestic dispute outside of a Suburban Philadelphia Wendy's on Monday, March 7, they said. Police found the unidentified man suffering gunshot wounds outside of the fast-food joint when they responded to the Huntingdon Valley Shopping Center on Huntingdon Pike around 8 p.m., Abington Police Deputy Chief Edward Quinn said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Concord News Journal

Stubborn girl in ‘perfect health’ refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine because she felt young and strong, contracted the virus and died, her family speaks out

The Omicron wave is behind us as the number of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to decline for several weeks now. According to the New York Times Covid-19 tracker, the country added a total of 6,753 on Sunday, while the 14-day average number of cases is down for 57% reaching 44,386 daily cases.
KIDS
Daily Voice

Maryland Man's Killer Was His Stepson: Authorities

A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his stepfather to death over the weekend in Maryland, according to authorities and NBC Washington. Sergio Elysee Koyangbo has been accused of stabbing 46-year-old David Beasley, in the 5600 block of Lambeth Road around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, Montgomery County police said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
230K+
Followers
37K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy