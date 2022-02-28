US Army gives Clemson $22 million for vehicle research

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — The U.S. Army is giving a Clemson University research facility an additional $22 million to help design the next generation of military vehicles that can be used on and off road.

The school’s International Center for Automotive Research in Greenville has already received $18 million for the project.

The work involves both vehicles operated by drivers and vehicles without drivers as well as different sources of fuel.

Clemson University says more than 60 professors and nearly 75 graduate students have done research for the project.

The U.S. Army says creating vehicles that don’t need drivers is a key goal and the Clemson facility allows the ability to test plenty of different ideas without having to build costly models.

