Colorado Springs, CO

Ax-swinging woman arrested in downtown Colorado Springs

By Wayne Heilman wayneh@gazette.com
 6 days ago
kali9, iStock

Colorado Springs police arrested a woman Sunday who allegedly was swinging an ax at people in the downtown area just before noon. They did not identify the woman.

Officers responded at 11:51 a.m. at East Platte Avenue and North Tejon Street and contacted the woman, who refused to drop the ax after repeated commands. Police used a taser to take her into custody. While she was being arrested and receiving medical attention, she kicked a police officer and spat in an officer's face. At 4 p.m. Sunday, the woman was still awaiting transport to the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

Police said no one was injured during the incident and added there was no further threat to the public.

