ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

FedEx, UPS suspend services in Ukraine, Russia

By Stuart Rucker, Jocelina Joiner, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j5JZC_0eRglFUO00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — FedEx and UPS, two of the world’s largest shipping companies, have announced they are suspending delivery services to Ukraine and Russia as the conflict between the countries escalates.

“In light of current circumstances, we will temporarily suspend service in and out of Ukraine until further notice,” Memphis-headquartered FedEx said in a statement . “The safety of our team members is our top priority. We are closely monitoring the situation and implementing contingency plans to minimize impact.”

According to UPS and FedEx, both inbound and outbound services to Ukraine have been halted as well as deliveries to Russian destinations.

Pool tournament organized to help those in Ukraine

Atlanta-based UPS said, “Packages in transit that cannot be delivered will be returned free of charge to the sender where possible.”

The company also said it is closely monitoring the situation and will restart service “as soon as it is practical and safe to do so.”

FedEx added that Money Back Guarantees are currently suspended for all services in Europe until further notice.

UPS said its money-back guarantee does not apply “when service is affected by circumstances outside of UPS’s control.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Local
Tennessee Industry
City
Memphis, TN
City
Denver, TN
Memphis, TN
Business
Memphis, TN
Industry
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex#Ukraine#Money Back Guarantee#Ups#Wreg#Russian#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Now oligarchs turn on Putin: Two Russian billionaires break ranks to call for peace talks 'as fast as possible' while describing conflict as a 'tragedy' for both nations

Two Russian billionaires have become the first powerful oligarchs to speak out and call for an end to the conflict triggered by President Vladimir Putin's assault on Ukraine. Mikhail Fridman, who was born in western Ukraine, and Oleg Deripaska have condemned Putin's invasion by calling for peace talks 'as fast as possible' between the two countries in an unusual intervention from Russia's leading business elite.
POLITICS
NBC News

China would 'end up owning some of the costs' if Russia invades Ukraine, national security adviser warns

WASHINGTON — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned Sunday that China would "end up owning some of the costs" of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia has already assembled 70 percent of the forces it would need to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a U.S. official with direct knowledge of the latest government assessment said late Friday as tensions rise in the region. In a joint statement with Russia last week, China said it opposed NATO expansion, blamed the U.S. for rising tensions and voiced support for the Kremlin's demand for guarantees.
FOREIGN POLICY
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy