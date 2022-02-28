ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kerry Washington Won For Black History Month Tributes With #BlackHERStory IG Photo Series

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
 2 days ago

As Black History Month 2022 comes to a close today, we have to give credit to all of our people out there who’ve spent the last few weeks paying tribute to the iconic figures throughout history that helped make this annual celebration possible.

However, it was award-winning actress Kerry Washington that definitely took the cake with her month-long #BlackHERStory photo series honoring female pioneers in the movement.

Washington kicked off her #BlackHERStory series by honoring supermodel Beverly Johnson, the first Black woman to grace the cover of the prestigious fashion publication Vogue Magazine back in 1974. Kerry gave credit to Johnson for showing, in her words, “little Black girls, the fashion industry, and the WORLD that Black is beautiful and powerful.” The model herself responded lovingly in the comments section, writing, “You are so flawless in every way .. Flawless in your performances.. A Flawless Beauty. Thank you for honoring me. Happy Black HerStory !!”

Next up was “The Black Gazelle,” better known as Wilma Rudolph (1940 – 1994). Kerry practically looked like she was auditioning for a biopic on the Olympic champion with her post, writing, “She wasn’t the first Black athlete or the first female athlete to win three gold medals, she was the first ATHLETE.” She went on to add, “Wilma ran (literally!) so that Black athletes and Olympians could run too. And show the world our magic, our talents, and our determination. Thank you Wilma!!!!!”

She ended her series of tributes by honoring a woman that many of us have learned about in school and is regularly named as a Black History icon, civil rights activist Rosa Parks (1913 – 2005). Kerry wrote, “A lot of people think that Rosa’s activism started with her refusing to give up her seat on the bus. But she lived a life of activism long before that,” going on to add, “Fighting, boycotting, marching, and even working as an investigator for the NAACP, advocating against sexual assaults on Black women.” What she penned next is something we all can agree with, adding in her caption, “It was Rosa Park’s act of civil disobedience on that bus that sparked a revolution. She took that seat in order to take a stand. That seat on the bus was her fighting stance – and so we continue the fight today, in whatever way we can!”

Although that appeared to be the last #BlackHERStory post, we can’t thank Kerry Washington enough for sharing with her 6.5 million Instagram followers the legacy of what Black women accomplished throughout the decades. Funny enough, her groundbreaking work in the film and television industry makes her an icon in her own right, too!

Happy Black History Month, everybody!

#Herstory#Black Women#Black History
