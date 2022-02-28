ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfside Beach, SC

2 hurt in 4-vehicle crash near Surfside Beach

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U27CP_0eRgkLxn00

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were being taken to the hospital late Monday afternoon after a four-vehicle crash in the area of Holmestown Road and Bella Road near Surfside Beach, authorities said.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, the crash has lanes of traffic blocked, and motorists as asked to avoid the area if possible. HCFR was dispatched to the crash at 4:27 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WBTW News13

Coroner IDs 2 killed in Hartsville crash

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington County Coroner has released the identities of the two people killed Thursday in a crash in Hartsville. The two have been identified as 72-year-old Sandra Wilson and 62-year-old Richard Hinson, both of Hartsville, according to Coroner J. Todd Hardee. They were pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened […]
HARTSVILLE, SC
