'South Pacific' at McCain included excellent singing, choreography

By Ben Nyberg Contributing writer
The Manhattan Mercury
 8 days ago

“Big League” Productions presented its high-tech, high-spectacle revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s 1949 musical “South Pacific” to a large and enthusiastic crowd in McCain Auditorium this past Friday evening. The show ran for 1,925 performances on its first launch, thereby making it right off one...

