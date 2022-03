LYON COUNTY — A Hutchinson man was injured in a three-vehicle, fatality accident Sunday in Lyon County. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Department, a car driven by 31-year-old Nichole Gibbons of Wichita, along with her 11-year-old son, Terrell Gibbons of Topeka, were eastbound on Highway 50 at Road C. The car crossed the centerline and struck an SUV driven by 53-year-old James Morton of Dodge City. The Gibbons vehicle then hit a third car driven by 48-year-old Steven Miller of Hutchinson.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO