Atalanta thump Samp to stay on Juve’s tail

By AFP
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBergamo (Italy) (AFP) – Atalanta cruised past Sampdoria 4-0 on Monday to keep pace with Juventus in Serie A’s race for the Champions League. Mario Pasalic’s early strike, goals in each half from Teun Koopmeiners and Aleksei Miranchuk’s late finish ensured that Atalanta stayed three points behind Juve, who sit in...

