(Denver, Colo) The ski season may have gotten off to a slow start in Colorado this year, but Ullr (the god of snow) is more than making up for it as we head into the spring ski season. Colorado’s ski resorts received fresh snow this week and more is on the way by the weekend, with March and April historically the state’s snowiest months, according to Ski Country USA.

COLORADO STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO