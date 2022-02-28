A French Photographer Captures the Modern Cowboys of the American West

Build the LEGO Horizon Forbidden West: Tallneck, which captures authentic details of the Communications Class machine. It features a smooth, disc-shaped head and long, slim legs that make it perfect to display once built. Moreover, it includes an Aloy minifigure with weapons. It also comes with a Water figure with a choice of blue, yellow, or red eyes. The LEGO Horizon Forbidden West: Tallneck boasts realistic characteristics such as tail-like structures, long legs, and an antenna that protrudes from the neck. It also measures 13.5″ tall and 9″ wide, which is a great size to showcase on a desk in your home. Overall, suitable for those 18+ and with 1,222 pieces, it provides plenty of fun on rainy days or during downtimes.
