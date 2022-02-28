ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

A French Photographer Captures the Modern Cowboys of the American West

By Evan Bleier
milfordmirror.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA French Photographer Captures the Modern Cowboys of the American West. For American Cowboys from The Images Publishing Group, French photographer Anouk Krantz spent two years traveling across the country to take a deeper look into the American West...

www.milfordmirror.com

Comments / 0

Related
Payson Roundup

Photographer captures elk attack at park

We know local photographer DJ Craig for his wildlife photographs. From capturing the eagles at Green Valley Park to the elk that roam neighborhoods feeding, Craig is out most mornings searching for and documenting wildlife. On Monday, a fun day at Rumsey Park went south quickly when a lone spike...
ANIMALS
Sports Radio 940

Photographer Captures the True Grit of Downtown Danbury in Black + White

Renato and Alicia Ghio are well known in Danbury, CT. The husband/wife team run a successful video production service out of the Hat City called R Media. The pair have done nearly every, important local video you can imagine. They work closely with the City of Danbury, the Chamber of Commerce, Danbury Police and many private companies to tell visual stories, and they do it at a high level.
DANBURY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Oklahoma State
hypebeast.com

Karl Hab Captured the Magic of the French Capital in ‘24H PARIS’

The latest installment in his book series. The last we visited Karl Hab, he was capturing the hustle-and-bustle of Hong Kong. For his latest book, the French photographer returns to his hometown to document the magic of the City of Lights in 24H PARIS. Once described by Ernest Hemingway as...
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#The American West#French#American#Navajo#Insidehook
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Reveal of Ashland’s ‘Repulsive’ Lie May Set in Motion a Whodunit for the Ages

Young & Restless just gave us a huge hint as to where the Locke Ness Monster’s story is headed. There’s a good reason Young & Restless viewers let out an audible gasp when Michael confirmed Victor’s (and our) worst suspicions — Ashland Locke had faked his terminal cancer in order to dupe Victoria and worm his way into power at Newman Enterprises — as much as we always knew it was a possibility, it’s absolutely heinous and despicable!
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
France
Gadget Flow

LEGO Horizon Forbidden West: Tallneck captures details of the Communications Class machine

Build the LEGO Horizon Forbidden West: Tallneck, which captures authentic details of the Communications Class machine. It features a smooth, disc-shaped head and long, slim legs that make it perfect to display once built. Moreover, it includes an Aloy minifigure with weapons. It also comes with a Water figure with a choice of blue, yellow, or red eyes. The LEGO Horizon Forbidden West: Tallneck boasts realistic characteristics such as tail-like structures, long legs, and an antenna that protrudes from the neck. It also measures 13.5″ tall and 9″ wide, which is a great size to showcase on a desk in your home. Overall, suitable for those 18+ and with 1,222 pieces, it provides plenty of fun on rainy days or during downtimes.
TECHNOLOGY
ABC10

Reinventing the American cowboy in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. — The image of a cowboy that most of us know does not portray the original American cowboys. The original American cowboys were slaves and African American ranch hands. Today, the cowboy image, as most of us know it is changing, and it's changing in some unlikely...
COMPTON, CA
Golf Digest

Ten myths about golf clubs you should forget right now

Golf is littered with clichés. In some instances they ring true, like “Never up, never in” and “Don’t miss on the short side.” However, with golf equipment, there is an abundance of words spoken so often that they are taken as fact when they are just folk tales from the fairways. Those who fit golf clubs for a living know what’s true—and what isn’t. We reached out to 14 of them—all from Golf Digest’s 100 Best Clubfitters list—to bring clarity to your understanding of the equipment scene. As one said, “The only rule in clubfitting is there is always an exception to the rule.” In other words, don’t be that golfer who further spreads golf-equipment misinformation.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy